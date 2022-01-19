Column: When the forecast is iffy, trust the goat

Big Tom was on the line and told him that there would be only a skiff of snow and that a delayed opening would suffice. Since this was the decision that he had made anyway, he thanked Big Tom and made his calls to the news media and staff members about the delayed opening schedule.

The next potential cancellation for inclement weather became a very difficult call. There was no evidence of freezing precipitation on any of the roads. The weather service had informed him that there was only a 25% chance of snow depending on whether the jet stream would shift enough to provide lower temperatures. The neighboring superintendents had indicated that they were not calling a delay. Some little voice continued to nag Joe before he made his final call.

Again the phone rang and when Joe picked up the phone, Big Tom was on the other end of the call. Big Tom told Joe to call off school because Lulu had gone to the barn in a hurry. Joe told Big Tom what the weather service had predicted. Big Tom’s response was that Lulu had never failed in her forecast and he would regret any decision other than closing schools.