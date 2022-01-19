Column: When the forecast is iffy, trust the goat

One of the most difficult decisions to be made by a school superintendent is whether to delay or cancel school because of inclement weather.
Superintendents are up early on days when inclement weather is anticipated. The weather service and surrounding superintendents are contacted to receive input on the school cancellation decision. When a school system is on the dividing line between rain and freezing precipitation, the decision requires insight beyond the normal channels.
A friend of mine was hired as the new superintendent for a school system in the middle part of North Carolina. In the beginning weeks of his new role as superintendent, Joe Sinclair visited many areas of his county. During his visit to a country store in the southern part of his county, a man named Big Tom came up to Joe and shook his hand. Big Tom told him that he shouldn’t worry about future decisions to call off school for bad weather. Tom told Joe that he would call him and let him know what type of weather Lulu was predicting. Not wanting to offend Big Tom, Joe shook his hand and went on his way.
On the morning of the first episode of inclement weather, Joe was sitting in his office at 5 a.m. listening to reports from his assistant superintendents and transportation director about weather conditions when his phone rang. Thinking it might be a superintendent from a neighboring district, Joe picked up the phone.
Big Tom was on the line and told him that there would be only a skiff of snow and that a delayed opening would suffice. Since this was the decision that he had made anyway, he thanked Big Tom and made his calls to the news media and staff members about the delayed opening schedule.
The next potential cancellation for inclement weather became a very difficult call. There was no evidence of freezing precipitation on any of the roads. The weather service had informed him that there was only a 25% chance of snow depending on whether the jet stream would shift enough to provide lower temperatures. The neighboring superintendents had indicated that they were not calling a delay. Some little voice continued to nag Joe before he made his final call.
Again the phone rang and when Joe picked up the phone, Big Tom was on the other end of the call. Big Tom told Joe to call off school because Lulu had gone to the barn in a hurry. Joe told Big Tom what the weather service had predicted. Big Tom’s response was that Lulu had never failed in her forecast and he would regret any decision other than closing schools.
To be on the safe side, Joe decided to call a delay. To make a long story short, 8 inches of snow fell on the area in only a few hours. The superintendents who had not called the delay were still delivering students home on snowy roads well into the afternoon.
The local radio station was impressed that Superintendent Joe had made the decision to delay school opening when the surrounding superintendents had decided to hold school on a regular schedule. They asked what scientific method he had used to delay the opening. Had he consulted with the National Weather Service or did he have some secret plan for making the decision? Well, Joe told the radio station about Lulu, her owner Big Tom, and her weather prognostication abilities.
The story was soon picked up by WRAL-TV in Raleigh. They sent out a news crew to film Lulu and Big Tom. The story was soon picked up by CNN. CNN also sent out a crew to film Joe, Big Tom, and Lulu for a nationally broadcast story about Lulu.
Lulu became part of the prognostication planning for Joe. Other superintendents sought out their own goats and other animals to assist with weather-closing decisions. Lulu was such a hit in the county that Joe decided to cash in on her fame. T-shirts with Lulu’s profile, falling snow, and the barn trip were created and sold by Superintendent Joe. Over $5,000 was collected for the college scholarship fund for the school district.
I am sad to report that Lulu passed away, but Big Tom has two goats in training for future weather-forecasting duties.
Warren Hollar is a retired Alexander County Schools administrator and clinician retiree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.