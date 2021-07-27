Column: What you'll hear in politics next year

It’s clear how the two political parties want to define the debate in next year’s elections, in North Carolina and nationally. Republicans want to argue about race and culture. Democrats want to argue that government can work and can help people.

The dueling agendas show how far apart the parties are today. They inhabit separate worlds spinning faster and farther away from each other like matter after the Big Bang.

I’ve got bad news for my fellow Democrats: race-based campaigns have a history of working. And I’ve got good news: America — and North Carolina — might be different next year.

We’ll witness the parties’ debate in North Carolina, with the U.S. Senate race and legislative races. We’ve had the fight at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill over the history of American slavery. Now the state’s most powerful Republican, Senate leader Phil Berger, wants a law to prevent public schools from “indoctrinating” students with critical race theory. He also proposed a state constitutional amendment to ban affirmative action.

Berger reflects the national Republican/Fox News agenda, which focuses on racial and culture war issues. This poses a dilemma for Democrats. Do they engage on Republicans’ turf, at the risk of inflaming emotions, boosting GOP turnout and losing swing voters?