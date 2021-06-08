Column: What’s the deal with UFOs, anyway?

That’s a new one on me.

As always, most anyone reporting a UFO has faced laughter — even if the person making the report is a seasoned commercial pilot, a sworn law enforcement officer or a respected Sunday school teacher. Onlookers scoff. Such sightings are explained away as hallucinations, weather balloons, trick photography, the work of pranksters or natural phenomena such as swamp gas. Or something from China or the Soviet Union. That possibility should alarm us, though many shrug it off.

My family had a close encounter one evening in 1962. A mysterious light was hovering above our back yard. The culprit: a plastic bag attached to a metal frame with a lit candle inside. Some neighbor’s idea of a joke. Luckily it didn’t catch our house on fire.

As a pilot, my dad witnessed unusual phenomena in the air. One was St. Elmo’s fire — the rare electrical discharge that can be seen as blue light on the exterior of aircraft. It happens under certain atmospheric conditions.

In the days of tall ships, St. Elmo’s fire was seen on yardarms and spars, a forewarning of a lightning strike. Some sailors regarded the odd light as a good omen.