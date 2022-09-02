Column: What really drives inflation?

Inflation has been at a 40-year high and President Biden’s approval rating at a historic low as we head toward midterm elections. That does not bode well for Democrats. There have recently been signs that inflation is slowing. But time is running out. Inflation will continue to run high when we head to the polls in November.

Voters tend to hold the president responsible for the state of the economy. Though the unemployment rate is low, mortgage rates are up, the price of gas has skyrocketed (though it has nudged down a bit recently), and food prices have risen. A majority of Americans are dissatisfied with Biden’s handling of the economy. To what extent is he responsible for our current inflation woes?

The Biden administration responded to the economic fallout of the pandemic by shepherding large stimulus packages through Congress. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a $1.9 trillion package that was passed in March of 2021, extended unemployment benefits, expanded the child tax credit, distributed financial support to state and local governments, and provided funding for education, housing, and COVID-19 relief, among other things. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), a $1.2 trillion package passed in November of 2021, allocated funds for repairing and upgrading roads, bridges, airports, and public transportation systems, among other things.

On account of the passage of such large New Deal-like economic packages, some compared Biden to Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Barack Obama’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 in response to the 2007-08 financial crisis had a $787 billion price tag. Biden’s two major spending bills from last year collectively amounted to $3.1 trillion. Before he became president, many progressives believed Biden to be too moderate. He initially proved to be more progressive and bolder than many assumed he would be.

That spurred a reaction. No Republican in Congress voted for the American Rescue Plan. Only 13 Republicans in the House of Representatives and 19 in the Senate voted for the infrastructure bill. Critics expressed fear that too much spending would fuel inflation as the economy emerged from the pandemic slowdown.

Democrats downplayed concerns about inflation at that time. Stimulus spending was still needed, some insisted, as Americans continued to struggle due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Inflation, if it became a problem, was expected to be transitory.

But it instead became entrenched. The economy is still strong in some respects. The unemployment rate remains low. But Americans have been feeling the impact of higher prices.

It should be noted that prior to Biden becoming president, Congress passed and Trump signed into law several spending packages (the Republicans controlled the Senate and the Democrats had the House of Representatives at that time). In March of 2020, a $2.2 trillion bill, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was passed and signed into law. In December of 2020, a bill that included $900 billion in COVID-19 relief was passed and signed into law. Most Republicans favored such stimulus spending prior to Biden taking office.

Government spending likely contributed to producing the inflationary surge. The magnitude of the spending packages passed was unprecedented.

But government spending does not tell the whole story. Inflation is not a problem that is only affecting the United States. High levels of inflation in other countries have partly been the result of increased spending in those countries to offset the pandemic economic slowdown. But other, broader forces have been at play as well.

Economic shutdowns due to the pandemic disrupted supply chains. Certain goods could not be produced if necessary components could not be obtained. When products become scarce, they become more expensive.

Transactions on the housing market slowed to a trickle in the initial phase of the pandemic. Coming out of lockdown, many were ready to be on the move. A frenzy of activity on the housing market quickly pushed up the value of homes.

Across the economy, as lockdowns were lifted, demand surged. Consumers engaged in “revenge spending,” making up for lost time.

The surge in demand coupled with restricted supply created inflationary pressure.

Then came Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which caused energy and food prices to soar. Sanctions were levied on Russia, and Putin restricted the supply of gas to Europe. Ukraine became unable to export wheat and other food staples. The price at the pump rose to over $5 on average in the United States for the first time ever and the world faced a global food crisis as a result of limited supply and higher prices for basic foodstuffs.

Seasonality and weather has also affected energy prices and levels of inflation. During the summer there is typically more travel, and air conditioning is used to cool down homes and buildings, increasing demand. As we move into the fall, energy demand may wane but will then again surge in the winter due to heating costs. Extreme weather caused by climate change may worsen such effects over time.

Idiosyncratic or country-specific factors at times significantly impact price, as well. Brexit has likely had an impact on Britain’s level of inflation. Turkey and Venezuela have runaway inflation largely due to economic mismanagement.

There are some things that U.S. presidents can do at the margins to try to bring down levels of inflation. Biden has announced the release of strategic oil reserves to try to offset some of the oil supply crunch. He has called on Congress to temporarily suspend the gas tax.

But it is the Federal Reserve, not the president, that sets inflation targets and guides monetary policy to (try to) keep inflation within certain bounds. In regard to the current period of high inflation, the Fed was slow to act. The Fed has now increased interest rates four times this year. But it will continue to need to raise rates to bring inflation back down to a manageable level.

Many are frustrated as inflation eats away at earnings. But the problem will not be solved by a simple turnover of government administration. Those who expect such to occur are bound to be disappointed.

It is hard to accept our relative lack of control. But we can exert some influence. Holding off on making big purchases, rather than spending now out of an expectation that purchasing power will decline in the future, can help keep inflationary pressure muted. So for now, perhaps the best we can do is to keep calm, carry on as usual, and hope that things return to normal soon.