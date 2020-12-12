Column: What Christmas can a child expect when mom or dad is in prison? We can help make it a better one

There’s a girl who lives in Newton. She’s 6. She would like a doll or a play kitchen for Christmas. She will need your help or that wish will not be granted.
Her dad cannot buy either for her. That’s because he is in federal prison in another state.
The child’s story is not unique.
There’s a 10-year-old boy in Hickory who is asking for a basketball or football. There’s an 11-year-old girl, also in Hickory, who wants a pink hoodie on Christmas morning. Both have parents in prison.
That’s just a few of the situations that children with incarcerated or recovering parents face in our community, according to the Rev. Susan Smith, assistant executive director at Exodus Homes.
Smith in an email noted that 85% of incarcerated people have a problem with untreated substance abuse and/or mental illness.
“Their children are innocent victims of the poor choices they have made as a result of their addiction or inability to function normally in society. The children left behind are scattered about with relatives or in foster care, often in poverty moving from one caregiver to another,” she wrote. “They suffer with the stigma that their mom or dad is in prison and can be treated differently than other children at school and in the community. They are traumatized by the idea that their parent is in prison and not able to be with them during important milestones in their lives. Their hearts are broken when they visit their parents in prison and have to leave them behind barbed wire fences and locked gates. They are embarrassed when their mom or dad can't come to parent/teacher conferences and sometimes blame themselves for not being able to save their parents from incarceration. They are the hidden victims of mass incarceration and can feel forgotten by their parents and the world.”
That’s where we come in.
Together, we can make sure these children do have a Christmas. The request is $25 per child. Exodus plans to deliver 500 gifts.
I’ll get us started. I made a gift of $100. That means we still have 496 gifts to go. I challenge the people of this community to join me and make Christmas memorable for children who need our help.
Smith explained the gifts are delivered to the child by saying "Your mom/dad wanted you to have this for Christmas.”
No child should be forgotten at Christmas. Together, we can make sure they are not.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
