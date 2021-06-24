Column: What Boris Johnson can teach Democrats

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson led the Brexit “leave” campaign in 2016, just before Trump won the presidency. McTague notes that the “two campaigns looked similar on the surface — populist, nationalist, anti-establishment.”

But Johnson’s story isn’t the same as Trump’s “American carnage.” Johnson says the U.K., contrary to “claims of impending disaster … is a great and remarkable and interesting country in its own right’.”

Johnson is a former journalist. He knows the power of words. He says: “People live by narrative. Human beings are creatures of the imagination.”

The article added: “Johnson understands the art of politics better than his critics and rivals do. He is right that his is a battle to write the national story, and that this requires offering people hope and agency, a sense of optimism and pride in place. He has shown that he is a master at finding the story voters want to hear.”

Writing the national story is the challenge Democrats face. Studying the U.K. makes sense; we share a mother tongue.

At this month’s G-7 meeting in Cornwall, England, there was much talk about the “special relationship” between the U.S. and the U.K. There also has been, over the last 40 years, a rhythmic relationship between the two nation’s politics.