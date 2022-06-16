Column: What are the real issues in our schools, community?

Candidates are gearing up for elections in November. Some are campaigning about school curriculums, parent involvement in schools, critical race theory and concerns about how schools might operate in the future.

Some of these topics made schools the third most polled issue in recent elections. Should they be? Are these discussions taking away from more vital concerns such as inflation, foreign policy and the national debt? Sure, these education issues are serious and concerning, but to some degree, have been contrived for political purposes.

The state of North Carolina has fully vetted its social studies curriculums with teachers, administrators and parents. For the standard American history high school course, the focus is broad, including suggestions for teaching slavery and race from national, state and local perspectives.

There is a lot of flexibility built into the standards to teach about diverse peoples and their impacts on American history. A big focus is on comparing and contrasting primary and secondary sources relating to these topics. The key is for instructors to find the best sources for students to work with. As the National Teacher of the Year, Kurt Russell, said, “We are living in a time when our students need conscientious teachers more than ever.”

Russell makes a larger point concerning teaching about tough subjects such as discrimination, prejudice and race. Speaking about his students, he says, “We are on opposite sides of some of these hot topics, but should be on the same side in terms of having respect for one another.”

State curriculums are posted for parents on websites at the state level. Parents are always encouraged to be involved in the learning students participate in. Furthermore, the General Assembly has made it very clear parents have a role to play. In many cases, at the local level, if parents object to a particular lesson being taught on various grounds, alternate assessments can be created on a case-by-case basis.

Have there been horror stories across the country at times related to curriculums and what teachers have put forth as learning? Absolutely. One thing school systems need to see is further involvement from parents supporting the work teachers and students accomplish.

In a recent poll, 84% of individuals suggested parents should be able to view curriculum plans. In this state, parents have access to them. In general, polling has shown parents want the history of tough subjects to be taught and do not see the banning of books for political reasons as a solution. There is no question, however, that the way schools operated during the pandemic has led to some trust issues between parents and schools. Such will be a task of schools moving forward: to find ways to continue to regain and build on trust.

Some parents feel they cannot engage their student’s schools or their teachers, and that is simply not true.

Schools in our communities are some of the best institutions around, but they have been asked to do more with less over the years and offer more services which parents and other organizations have traditionally inhabited.

Certain candidates are treating school issues as if this is the first time the teaching of tough subjects was on the minds of common men and women. Not so. There is no question that it is a healthy time to talk about these subjects, but there are larger ones at stake in our communities and in the life of the nation. One of the most critical issues is housing. Another is the rise of a homeless school population and, especially, mental health.

In a few recent polls, 68% of individuals believe public schools are lowering standards instead of expecting stronger performances from their students. If there is a subject to fully campaign on, this one is worth addressing.

Heading into November, voters need to understand that, while issues in our current school culture are important and worth talking about, they are not the most urgent ones. Many of these topics are contrived issues bent on dividing the populace and filling up a candidate’s platform.

Most teachers are doing significant and meaningful work in teaching a better history of this country. There is certainly much more to do.

One of the harder things for teachers to deal with, particularly at times this year, is the amount of isolation the pandemic created for students. There is not only a gap in what students know and how they process learning, but a much bigger gap in how students relate to one another.

They want to talk about issues. Many are angry, but cannot express their anger (or their joys) for a variety of reasons. At times, it is hard for students just to talk.

Questions concerning how to teach about tough history subjects will not be accomplished without teaching students about empathy.

We need to get back to seeing and feeling how people see their world and their lives. This takes listening and being open to the idea that individuals experience life from varying perspectives, but should have the same opportunities for success.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.