Column: What accounts for the increase in violent crime?

For more than 25 years, beginning in the early 1990s, the murder rate in the United States declined. Remarkable progress in curbing violence, it seemed, was made. By 2019, the level of violent crime in America had nearly been cut in half.

But then there was a stark reversal. There were 24,500 homicides in the United States in 2020, an increase of 28% from the previous year. Violent crime rates have remained high. Much of the progress in curbing crime over more than two decades has been erased.

What accounts for the recent spike? And how do we get back on track?

There is not a simple answer. The causes of violent crime are varied and complex. The timing of the increase in homicides nonetheless provides some clues as to what some of the driving forces for the recent surge in violence might be.

COVID-19 came to the United States in 2020. The pandemic may have affected the crime rate in several ways.

With households under lockdown across the United States, increased stress, anxiety, use of substances and financial difficulties among partners living in quarantine increased the risk of domestic violence. Limited social services made it more difficult for victims of domestic violence to escape their households or otherwise obtain the help that they needed.

Though one might have expected the rate of domestic abuse to increase as a consequence of COVID lockdowns, the rate of violent crime outside of the home might have been expected to decline given that fewer people were out and about. The crime rate did, in fact, decrease in some countries for certain types of crimes. The number of murders in France fell in 2020, as did the number of the murders in Britain during the first year of the pandemic.

But the trend moved in the opposite direction in the United States. The increase in violent crime was remarkable not only because it occurred during the pandemic but also because it ran contrary to the two-and-a-half decade trend to that point.

There are several reasons why the pandemic might have resulted in an increase in violence in the streets. The pandemic left many out of work. Idle time, financial stress, increased use of drugs and alcohol, and high levels of general anxiety can lead to violence within the home but also outside of it for those who venture out. The limiting or shutting down of social services resulted in fewer neighborhood interventions, fewer available alternatives to engaging in violence, and less support for victims. Policing may have become less effective due to social distancing practices, emboldening criminals.

But a puzzle remained. COVID-19 spread throughout the world. Why did the violent crime rate in the United States increase while it decreased in places elsewhere?

Just a few months into the beginning of the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The murder was part of a broader trend in which unarmed Black men, such as Michael Brown, Freddie Gray, Eric Garner and others, had been killed at hands of white police officers.

The highly publicized killings of unarmed Black men (and others in the African American community such as Breanna Taylor) that culminated in Floyd’s death had cascading effects. Distrust in the police increased, likely leading to less cooperation with law enforcement in pursuing and prosecuting crime. Police forces lost officers due to retirements and resignations. Those who stayed on the job may have pulled back, fearing backlash.

Violence can snowball as a result of fewer crimes being solved. Criminals operate with a greater sense of impunity. There are more retaliatory killings as a result of perpetrators not otherwise being brought to justice. More people may choose to carry guns for protection, increasing the risk of gun violence. Distrust of the police may erode further.

The aftermath of Freddie Gray’s death while in a police van in 2015 provides an illustrative example. Murder rates after the killing increased in Baltimore and have remained high since. Given that Floyd’s death and the pandemic occurred concurrently, it is difficult to separate out the effects of the pandemic from the effects of Floyd’s murder. Freddie Gray’s death, which did not coincide with the pandemic, illustrated what the isolated effects of a highly publicized killing of an unarmed Black man by police can be.

Along with situational effects, there are, of course, long-term factors, some of which are cyclical, that impact the murder rate. The murder rate typically surges as the weather gets warmer, for example, as a result of more people being outside socializing.

Distrust of the police, furthermore, is the result of not only high-profile cases such as George Floyd’s murder but also longtime policing practices. Young Black men are often stopped and searched as a result of profiling or for minor infractions, increasing resentment toward law officials. Murder rates tend to be particularly high in cities that are most segregated, where officers often do not live in the communities that they police and may therefore be viewed as “outsiders.”

When there are viral episodes of gun violence, gun sales tend to increase as more people seek to provide for their own protection. But the relationship between gun ownership and homicides is clear. Countries with permissive gun laws such as the United States tend to have much higher rates of gun violence than countries that have more restrictive laws, such as Japan and the United Kingdom.

As the effects of the pandemic fade, perhaps the rise in the homicide rate in the United States will begin to slow. But ultimately, to address the problem of violence in America, long-term structural factors will need to be addressed. Highly publicized cases of violence focus our attention. We must maintain that focus if we want to reestablish the trend of declining rates of violent crime in the United States.