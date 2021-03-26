Column: What a year it has been

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I believe I have asked myself some hard questions during this past year. Good questions, but hard. Pandemics have a capacity to either blow holes in purposes or strengthen them even more. As all of us have witnessed, challenges and trials bring out the character of many.

Looking back, I made a short list of the things the pandemic placed on my front windshield of life. I’ve never loved my family more. My faith has been strengthened, too. The ability to share it with others in small and simple ways has increased my purpose. Family and faith added to feelings of perseverance. Knowing I am a resilient person gave me confidence I could not only help myself but help others. I admonished myself many times to be brave; brave in the face of fear and brave in reaching out to others, but most of all to simply have hope. There were times during the pandemic when I felt myself in a whirlpool; spinning at some rate of speed, wondering when this current difficulty might be over. Still, I did not allow uncertainties to change my fundamental attitudes.