Column: What a difference 19 years make

No doubt a lot of people thought we were crazy to fly at all, but everyone was on high alert. We were in fact safer that Friday than we would have been a few days earlier.

Of course, most of us know exactly where we were on 9-11. We know what we were doing the moment we learned that two planes had hit the World Trade Center.

For me, Sept. 11, 2001 began as a warm, clear day at Weymouth Center in Southern Pines — literally next door to Fort Bragg. I was on a writing residency with two friends, and the day before, I’d purchased a book about the great San Francisco earthquake of 1906. I remember reading it before I went to sleep on Sept. 10, imagining the conflagration that engulfed one of America’s largest cities and killed some 3,000 people. The San Francisco tragedy was still weighing on my mind that next morning when one of my friends knocked on my door to alert me that two airliners had struck the Twin Towers.

Realizing that the U.S. was under attack, we knew we should leave Southern Pines.

Fort Bragg and all US military installations were on high alert. My friends and I hurriedly packed and hustled on home, listening to real-time radio coverage of the attack on the Pentagon and the downing of United Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.