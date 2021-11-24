Column: We're thankful to measure forward progress

Thanksgiving is a human holiday, but also involves the spirit. We appreciate time. We value the empty chair. We remember the past and are excited for the future. We remember we are frail human beings and our physical lives do not last very long. It is what we do with it which matters. We may look to something ‘higher.’

In his “Meditation on the Divine Will,” Abraham Lincoln writes about a God of agency who willed the contest of Civil War. Like a good many of us, he was wrestling with the questions of his life and leadership in the midst of great calamity. He wanted to know what his purposes were in the context of the workings of the almighty.

In Psalms 90 verse 12, the psalmist writes, “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom (KJV).” Numbering our days refers to the act of considering the brevity of life and watching our words and actions. The goal is to gain wisdom. As I have gotten older, I am thankful and grateful for God’s mercy and grace which has been sufficient for my every challenge. Wisdom came in both good times and bad.

Numbering our days is recognizing our lives must pour into other lives. Numbering and measuring comes also from noticing a God of rich mercy who never leaves or forsakes his people. All of us are tattooed with struggle at times, but we are never alone.

At Thanksgiving, we are often humbled by a sense our lives are not our own. The Spirit leads, and the heroes of our past are reflected in our lives. Both say, “Keep going.”

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com