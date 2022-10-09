Column: Welcome new friends, keep the old ones close

When I’m in the car traveling alone, it affords me the opportunity to think a little more deeply than perhaps I typically do. On a recent trip, I found myself reflecting on friendships and what they mean to us throughout life.

Let me start by saying that making friends does not come easily to me. Don’t get me wrong, I have a good number of close friends that I mostly made in my childhood, and I am grateful to still have them in my life. But making new friends as an adult is not something that comes naturally for me. I am, by nature, an introvert who prefers the company of a select few over larger gatherings.

In fact, even some of the select few tend to get on my nerves after a while. For my friends who may be reading this, don’t act surprised. You know who you are and I’m certain the feeling has been mutual at times. Surely, I am not alone in that. I dare say every one of us loves and appreciates our friends and families, but we all know there is such a thing as having a little too much time together on occasion.

The truth is that having friends makes life more enjoyable during the good times and a little less painful during the bad times. I admit I am a tad envious of people who seem to make friends easily. People who move away from home and manage to quickly assimilate a new circle of friends always amaze me. Social media makes it easier these days to maintain friendships long-distance, but many people manage to find a new social circle quickly and easily.

The sheer number of songs written about friendship shows how important they are to life. Carole King wrote and released “You’ve Got a Friend,” which her own friend, James Taylor, then borrowed and claimed as a hit record for himself also. The Moody Blues sang it was lovely to see you again, my friend. Dionne Warwick and a group of her famous friends sang “That’s What Friends Are For.” Of course, we must not forget the ultimate tribute to friendship, “Lean on Me.” When you’re not strong, I’ll be your friend. I’ll help you carry on.

In our area, I think it is more difficult for new people to make friends than in most places. So many of our local residents have lived here their entire lives and have already established a tight social circle. Former classmates, some co-workers, a few neighbors, and maybe fellow attendees of their church fill overly busy lives already. Couple that with the modern divisiveness of preferring to associate with only people who share your political opinions, and accepting new people just isn’t in the average resident’s plans.

I’m almost ashamed to admit I sometimes find myself being a little too suspicious of new people also. What does this person want from me? Are they going to be someone who annoys me quickly? Why are they being so friendly? As more and more people relocate to our fine community, I pray that we will all become a little more welcoming. The only way to have a friend is to be one.

The song they taught us in elementary school resonates with me as my tires beat out a rhythm on the interstate. Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, and the other gold.