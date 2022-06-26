Column: Welcome for refugees depends on policy, identity gender

Scenes at Poland’s border with Ukraine have been stirring. Volunteers are offering food, transportation and shelter to Ukrainian refugees weary from long, perilous journeys to safety. There is clear relief at having escaped war among those who have fled, but continued concern for loved ones who remain behind.

Though refugees of the war in Ukraine face an uncertain future, the European Union has softened the landing by allowing them to stay in EU member states for at least three years.

It is a stark contrast to how refugees from the Middle East and Africa have been treated across Europe in recent years. EU member states mostly responded to the migration crisis that peaked in 2015 by tightening border controls. Hungary built a fence at its southern border with Serbia (immigration is a “threat” that “must be stopped,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said). Neighboring Croatia and Slovenia deployed the police in an effort to prevent migrants being diverted through their states.

Why are some refugees welcomed while others are not?

In a recent book titled “Discrimination and Delegation: Explaining State Responses to Refugees,” political scientist Lamis Abdelaaty of Syracuse University argues that domestic identity politics along with interstate relations affect how states respond to refugee flows.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, states are more likely to accept refugees who share a similar identity with those in the receiving state. Whereas Ukrainians are viewed by many in the EU as fellow Europeans, non-white refugees fleeing the Middle East and Africa are more often seen as alien “others.”

But identity tells only part of the story. Foreign policy matters as well. States that have friendly relations with a sending state are less likely to accept refugees than states that have rival relations with a sending state. Acceptance of refugees implies that those who are fleeing are being persecuted or are otherwise at risk, which can undermine or embarrass a sending government. States are therefore more likely to accept refugees from rival states than those from friendlier neighbors whom they may not want to offend.

Due in part to U.S. opposition to the Castro regime during the Cold War, the United States welcomed Cuban (but not Haitian) refugees. Contention with Russia and disapproval of the invasion of Ukraine made it more likely that European states would be accepting of Ukrainian refugees.

There are additional contextual factors that have been important in the Ukrainian refugee crisis. Those fleeing the war in Ukraine are mostly women and children (the men are required to stay behind to be available for the war effort) whereas many of those fleeing the Middle East and Africa have been men, as The Economist has pointed out. Europeans may have more empathy for those fleeing from Ukraine due to feeling threatened by Russia themselves. The sheer geographic proximity of those nearby make the fallout from the war hard for some to ignore.

Interestingly, and perhaps surprisingly, Abdelaaty, in her research, did not find that wealthier countries, which should be better able to absorb the costs associated with an influx of refugees, are more likely to accept those fleeing persecution. Those who are better off, may jealously guard their wealth, it seems.

In general, states are not very welcoming. The median rate at which states recognize refugees is 0.8 percent (99% of asylum seekers, in other words, are not granted refugee status). For most of those fleeing persecution, the world is closed off.

We can do better. What unites us is not ethnicity, race or creed, but our common humanity. It is important for us to remember that as we decide how we will respond to those desperately seeking help during times of duress.

David Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.