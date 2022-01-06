Column: Weighing the Jan. 6 narratives

The attack on The U.S. Capitol Building on January 6 last year still looms over the country. The once peaceful protest turned disruptive and violent. An American Air Force veteran was killed by Capitol Police. Other individuals died by natural causes. One female protester was crushed to death by the crowd. A Capitol policeman died of his injuries. Several other law enforcement officers died by suicide in the wake of the event.
Was it a coup by Trump supporters to overthrow the government? Was it a largely peaceful protest gone horribly wrong? Was it an insurrection moment? And in a larger way, what does it say to us about the state of the country in our present times? It will forever remain an ugly moment in American history.
The “Stop the Steal” march was an organized one. Individuals were encouraged by President Donald Trump to march on the Capitol in order to influence the certification of the 2020 vote count in the presidential election. The president said to his supporters, “If you don’t fight like hell, you are not going to have a country anymore.”
Marchers eventually broke through barricades at the Capitol and made their way into the building. Carrying flags supporting a Trump election and various other ideas, they proceeded into the hallowed halls where Congress does business.
In response, government officials sheltered in place or were removed from their offices. Barricades were placed to protect people. More protesters entered. The scenes were raucous. Marchers made it into the tunnel where the president-elect walks to be inaugurated. Several of them formed a human battering ram and began working to break through huge doors protecting the interior of the building. To watch the scene is to be in history’s Middle Ages when castle doors came down under the weight of attack.
In the midst of this chaos, President Trump refused to call in the National Guard. Eventually, after many hours of mayhem, President Trump spoke out and encouraged people to vacate the premises and go home. For a time, the marchers prevented the certification of Electoral College votes, but early on the morning of the next day, Joe Biden officially became the elected President of the United States.
At present, a congressional committee is investigating the march to determine all the facts. People in the media and various parties want to argue about what to call it. Many conservatives shy away from calling the march an insurrection. Instead, they downplay the protests, stating it didn’t last very long, caused few individual injuries, and resulted in minimal damage to the building and grounds. They applaud the right of the people to march, and still have doubts about the validity of the 2020 presidential election.
People who disagree with such assessments describe the event as a riot and a coup attempt. They say the marchers went too far by invading the Capitol and destroying property. True, the day marked the first time rebel flags traveled inside the Capitol. They see the protest not as an act of patriotism, but an act of subversion against a duly elected president.
People watching the event on television could not help to think back to when the Capitol was attacked by British troops during the War of 1812. The attack came in the late summer of 1814. There are times when the Capitol has been breached since. Still, to see the “People’s House” attacked in a barbarous manner evokes both patriotism and disgust.
For the most part, the blame falls on the president. Mr. Trump had ample opportunity to mobilize groups at his command to protect the safety of people inside the building and the structural integrity of the Capitol. Yet, he waited hours before urging the protestors to go home. By then, the physical and moral damage was done. He validated the actions of the marchers by calling them “special.”
Currently, the District of Columbia’s Attorney General is suing several organizations such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to recoup damages from the events at the Capitol. Several hundred marchers have been arrested, and their cases should be prosecuted in some fashion. It is clear the actions of President Trump and some of his staff were geared towards holding power. He was not given good advice. Moreover, he did not act.
Depending on how Americans weigh the twin narratives of the day will probably determine how they vote in midterm elections this year, but one thing is clear.
This was no 1776 moment as some describe. Instead, it was a continuation of moments which happen often involving adrenaline and the madness of crowds. It was dangerous, mob-like, and foolish.
When the U.S. The Capitol was attacked in 1814, a Virginia congressman responded critically of the Madison administration by saying, “America was ruled by fools and the administration opposed by knaves.”
The debate continues.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.