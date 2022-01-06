Column: Weighing the Jan. 6 narratives

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People who disagree with such assessments describe the event as a riot and a coup attempt. They say the marchers went too far by invading the Capitol and destroying property. True, the day marked the first time rebel flags traveled inside the Capitol. They see the protest not as an act of patriotism, but an act of subversion against a duly elected president.

People watching the event on television could not help to think back to when the Capitol was attacked by British troops during the War of 1812. The attack came in the late summer of 1814. There are times when the Capitol has been breached since. Still, to see the “People’s House” attacked in a barbarous manner evokes both patriotism and disgust.

For the most part, the blame falls on the president. Mr. Trump had ample opportunity to mobilize groups at his command to protect the safety of people inside the building and the structural integrity of the Capitol. Yet, he waited hours before urging the protestors to go home. By then, the physical and moral damage was done. He validated the actions of the marchers by calling them “special.”