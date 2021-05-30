Column: We will remember the fallen

As the story goes, the English poet Lawrence Binyon stepped up to a high peak overlooking a cliff and composed the main stanza of his poem “For the Fallen” in 1914 after working in a French hospital caring for young men who had been wounded in the first months of the Great War. His lines begin as follows:
“They went with songs to the battle, they were young,
Straight of limb, true of eye, steady and aglow.
They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted;
They fell with their faces to the foe.
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.”
In Bedford, Virginia, the town still remembers the 20 young men who died on the morning of D-Day during World War II. Bedford hosts the National D-Day Memorial; honoring the men and the mission to liberate Europe and defeat Germany. It is breathtaking to tour through. About 2,500 Americans died on the morning of the greatest invasion in world history. One feels them there in the memorial. At the top of the memorial is a rock garden. Families and friends leave flags to honor the dead from all of America’s conflicts. These memorials are just as powerful as a poem honoring the dead.
An instructor at Caldwell Community College used to tell the story about his mother giving him his name. See, the family really did not know what to name the young child, so his mother decided to give him the name of one of the soldiers killed in the Vietnam War from his town. She chose his name from a list etched into a memorial bridge. He was proud of his name; carrying it until the day he died.
Memorial Day is an ancient holiday and is called many things; most notably, Decoration Day. Both before and after the Civil War, women and men made a pilgrimage to individual and town plots to celebrate and mourn the sacrifices of its war dead. By 1861, graves from the war began to be officially decorated in many places. This practice continued after the war as well. All told, the war created seven federal cemeteries of its own. By 1971, Memorial Day became an official federal holiday.
The writer Andy Rooney, in a very eloquent post on the television show “60 Minutes” about a year before he died in 2011, praised his friends and acquaintances from World War II. He told the audience he would not think of them any different on Memorial Day than he did any other day of his life. The dead came to him in memories.
Memorial Day is certainly for the living, but it is about the dead. Rooney, speculating in his memoir, “My War,” wonders how people will see Omaha Beach in years to come. He worries they will forget.
Historians and writers often chide the benefit of Memorial Day. They call it just another holiday; a time to be at the beach or be at the lake. Just another day off. To think and believe this way is to do an injustice to every soldier and every family who has had to make sacrifices in the wake of the loss of a loved one or friend. To simply “play” on Memorial Day misses the meaning of the moment and shows a certain ingratitude.
No one asks to be killed in the service of their country even though it surely can happen and will happen. Yet, these men and women have the courage to answer a call and stand a post. It takes a certain courage and humility not everyone has. The historian, Thucydides, knew something about such courage writing of the Peloponnesian Wars in ancient history. His construction of the Funeral Oration of Pericles is comparable to Lincoln’s words at Gettysburg in 1863 and Franklin Roosevelt’s prayer during the D-Day invasion. All honoring the sacrifices of the warriors in arms and praying for peace and rest for the fallen.
Walking the bluffs above Omaha Beach, viewing the changing of the guard at the Tombs in Arlington National Cemetery, viewing the many flags flying high outside homes constantly, is both to know and feel the history of the country and some of the stories of heroism and sacrifice from the Revolutionary War to our present conflicts. We need to remember these lives matter. We need to speak of their courage. We must be thankful for their sacrifices. We must remember them.
Memorial Day reminds us there are immense costs to the freedoms we have. Soldiers do not sell themselves cheap. And thus, we should never treat their sacrifices cheaply.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.