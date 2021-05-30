Column: We will remember the fallen

Historians and writers often chide the benefit of Memorial Day. They call it just another holiday; a time to be at the beach or be at the lake. Just another day off. To think and believe this way is to do an injustice to every soldier and every family who has had to make sacrifices in the wake of the loss of a loved one or friend. To simply “play” on Memorial Day misses the meaning of the moment and shows a certain ingratitude.

No one asks to be killed in the service of their country even though it surely can happen and will happen. Yet, these men and women have the courage to answer a call and stand a post. It takes a certain courage and humility not everyone has. The historian, Thucydides, knew something about such courage writing of the Peloponnesian Wars in ancient history. His construction of the Funeral Oration of Pericles is comparable to Lincoln’s words at Gettysburg in 1863 and Franklin Roosevelt’s prayer during the D-Day invasion. All honoring the sacrifices of the warriors in arms and praying for peace and rest for the fallen.