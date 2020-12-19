Column: We still have miles to go to provide for local children by Christmas

Thank you for your generosity.

The Rev. Susan Smith reported $5,000 in donations have been received to provide Christmas for the children of people in prison.

Smith, the assistant executive director at Exodus Homes, said 200 gifts were purchased and are being delivered.

What a great start.

But there are 500 children who need gifts to open on Christmas morning. It’s less than a week before Christmas, and we are less than half the way there.

I hope that we, who have so much, continue to show our willingness to come to the assistance of those who have such great needs.

There is an 8-year-old boy in this county. His father is behind bars. He wants a science experiment kit for Christmas. It’s up to us to see he gets it.

As Smith said of the children in need, “They are the hidden victims of mass incarceration and can feel forgotten by their parents and the world.”

Here’s the good news. There’s still time to help.

“We will be buying and delivering gifts all the way to Christmas and even in the week after,” Smith said.