 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Column: We still have miles to go to provide for local children by Christmas
0 comments
alert top story

Column: We still have miles to go to provide for local children by Christmas

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for your generosity.

The Rev. Susan Smith reported $5,000 in donations have been received to provide Christmas for the children of people in prison.

Smith, the assistant executive director at Exodus Homes, said 200 gifts were purchased and are being delivered.

What a great start.

But there are 500 children who need gifts to open on Christmas morning. It’s less than a week before Christmas, and we are less than half the way there.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

I hope that we, who have so much, continue to show our willingness to come to the assistance of those who have such great needs.

There is an 8-year-old boy in this county. His father is behind bars. He wants a science experiment kit for Christmas. It’s up to us to see he gets it.

As Smith said of the children in need, “They are the hidden victims of mass incarceration and can feel forgotten by their parents and the world.”

Here’s the good news. There’s still time to help.

“We will be buying and delivering gifts all the way to Christmas and even in the week after,” Smith said.

All that’s needed is enough kind hearts to contribute. If 75 more people will match my $100 donation, we will easily provide for these children.

We’re down to the last week. Let’s make it happen.

080619-ERIC MILLSAPS-2.jpg

Eric Millsaps

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

Want to help?

By computer, tablet or smartphone:

To make a donation, go to www.exodushomes.org and click on the "Donate" button. You’ll find it on the right side of the organization’s web page. You may have to scroll down a bit to get to the gold “Donate” button. In the memo line "Special Instructions to the Seller" be sure to add "Angel Tree Program.” Any funds collected above what is required for Angel Tree Christmas gifts this year will be held in a special fund to help children of incarcerated parents or children of Exodus Homes residents.

By mail:

Contributions can be sent to to P.O. Box 3311, Hickory NC 28603. Mark the gift “Angel Tree Program.”

In person:

Drop off toys or contributions at the Exodus Homes office at 610 4th St. SW 28602.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert