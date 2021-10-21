Column: 'We Shall Overcome' embarked on a long journey to become song it is today

As the Civil Rights Movement gained notoriety in the 1950s and 1960s, the song was again modified by Frank Hamilton and Guy Carawan, who taught it to young students at Shaw University in North Carolina. The student movement began to use the song more and more at meetings and marches. The Christian tones of the original song were infused with messages of hope and resilience. Seeger, Hamilton, and Carawan moved to copyright their version during this time.

Like any song, it was not without controversy. Some suggested the song was pirated from a great songwriter named Louise Shropshire who wrote a song in 1954 entitled “If My Jesus Wills.” The song was composed sometime between 1932 and 1942 and copyrighted in 1954. Several lyrics in Shropshire’s song speak to the theme of coming through challenges and trials if Jesus wills. Seeger eventually gave her credit on his version of the song. He eventually worked the song into 16 possible verses. It could be sung with a guitar or acapella, but almost always was performed using the call-recall method of the Black church. Stanzas were designed to be free flowing and could be sung in any order.

On August 28, 1963, the song was performed at the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Over 200,000 people joined hands singing “We Shall Overcome.” By then, it was the anthem of the movement.