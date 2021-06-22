Column: We’re helping hungry kids

Some such as myself volunteer as individuals who simply want to help out. Others are fulfilling community service requirements for graduation or are doing service as part of a civic club or church group. Volunteers pack the food bags, help stock shelves, sort donations and stack and help load cars with food bags. Some volunteers are one-timers; others volunteer most every day the facility is open. To volunteer, you simply fill out a form online and show up at the appointed time. Packing sessions generally last an hour or so.

One particular day this spring, I filled bags with a lady who said she enjoys stuffing the bags because it gives her an opportunity to pray for a child who will receive a particular bag. A caring gesture, for sure.

The county’s backpack program began in response to the Great Recession in 2008-2009 and has been serving local children ever since. Freeland began working for the program then and has seen it expand from school to school. This school year, the Backpack program has served more than 1,500 children at 45 school sites. That’s an average of 33 students per school who would otherwise not have enough to eat on weekends.