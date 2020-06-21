Column: We need fathers more than ever

The statistics are there. We have heard them before. Based on census data, one out of every four children grow up in America without a father physically in the home.
The absence of a father in the home increases the likelihood children may drop out of school, become obese, and move into situations of crime and poverty. As the rate of divorce steadies (and even declines) in this country around 40%, children are often thrust into multiple families where the roles of motherhood and fatherhood can often be confusing and blurred at best. This is not to say every situation is weak and troublesome. There are many good men who work very hard to be great fathers, regardless of the physical makeup of the families involved.
But we need fathers more than ever. The best fathers guide their families. They share the history and legacies of those families with their children. Moreover, they do not try to live their lives again through their offspring. President Harry Truman said, “The best thing a father can do for his children is love their mothers.” So true. A good father stays a good husband. A good father guides his children and advocates for them, but also lives by example. A son learns how to be a decent dad by watching a decent father. A daughter looks for a husband by observing what a good father can bring to her. The artist John Mayer sings about some of these lessons in his song, “Daughters.”
In the 2006 film, “Superman Returns,” there is a great scene where Superman floats over his son watching the young man sleep. He says, “You will make my strength your own, you will see life through your eyes, as your life will be seen through mine. The son becomes the father, and the father becomes the son.” There is a lot of truth to these lines in a film about a superhero. A father blazes a trail for his children, seeks opportunities to find teachable moments to add to their lives, and loves them unconditionally. When good fathers make mistakes, one of the best things they can do is openly apologize and keep loving their spouses and children even harder. No father is ever perfect.
The film “Parenthood” debuted in 1989. Written by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and directed by Ron Howard, it pokes fun at the dysfunctions within an extended family. The film, like a family, is filled with a lot of lighter moments, but serious ones too. At one point, a character played by a very young Keanu Reeves, talks about how his father treated him. He goes on to talk about how people need a license to do almost anything, but anyone can be a father. It is one of the most realistic, and toughest, moments in the film. Not everyone was blessed to grow up with a good father, or even a dad for that matter. We all know, and have seen, some of the best and the worst.
This year, my extended family lost a dad. The grief has been enormous because he was the kind of man who always loved unconditionally. He was a great father and a great grandfather. His tenderness was unbounded. His relationship with his friends said a lot about who he was.
A hole is left in our hearts. We grieve because we loved him and we know he loved us. We hear his voice and wish he was here just around the corner so we could have more time with him. He wasn’t perfect. He made mistakes, but he loved his wife and his daughter in amazing ways. All these qualities made him a unique character. Looking at his grandkids, I see some of his legacy and his lasting greatness.
Of course, there are great men who unfortunately cannot be physical fathers. But the hope is they will become good mentors to young men and women. Great mentors are like fathers in many, many ways. Likewise, great coaches can "father" their athletes and become great counsel for them. Good fathers make for good brothers and uncles too. The love and guidance they provide are very instructional and meaningful.
A father’s work certainly transcends into adulthood. The line from the Superman movie is true. The son does become the father. I’ve heard my dad a few times when speaking to my own children and understood immediately where the sentiment came from. I’m grateful for those lifelines which move through time. Nothing replaces the love and toughness a father brings.
Dad always says, “Take the good things I gave you and did with you and leave the rest behind.” Such is immeasurably good advice for all fathers to their sons and daughters.
We need fathers for these reasons and more.
