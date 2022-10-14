Column: We feed on division like it's cheap candy

Election Day is coming in less than a month. One of the greatest aspects of living in a democratic republic is a person’s ability to take part in this right each election season. Anyone with an understanding of American history knows how hard it has been for many peoples to be able to have the opportunity to vote. Politics are local first, and then, they are national. Electing local, state, and national leaders remains as paramount as ever.

One of the greatest things citizens do in taking part in the voting process is to attempt to elect principled leaders who can guide the rest of us into the future with their ability to make decisions which are forthright and appropriate. While each voter may not agree with each individual decision elected leaders make, those leaders work hard to achieve consensus. That’s a fact news coverage often leaves out. Such decisions may end up like pumpkins rotting during a hot day in the fall. They looked good at the beginning but had unintended consequences. Yet, one must marvel at the ability for people to stick their neck out and lead the rest of us.

One of the greatest questions is how will historians in the future view these times we are living in? And also, how would the leaders we offer greatness to such as Washington, Lincoln, and a Roosevelt or two, would have fared in our immediate world of instantaneous journalism.

Lincoln’s voice was so high he would not have escaped the soundbite. Washington rarely spoke in public and his stoic nature might have riled some journalists. Teddy Roosevelt’s hard-charging behaviors would have angered journalists who would have had to follow him on his many walks around the White House to get information. Franklin Roosevelt had a great relationship with the press and would likely maintain that if he were in office today.

It may seem tragic that our current presidential leaders from the last several elections, regardless of party, have not given us much substance but plenty of information for the press to write and post about. We’ve had a lot of pumpkins in high office recently who don’t appear to be able to authenticate and explain their principles. And it may also be true that such communication is harder today as media outlets appear to support one party over another. Such is another reminder many of our most recent national elections have revolved around the amount of money a party or candidate raises instead of the ideas a candidate espouses. It is a shame we have a system which rewards financials over ideas. Subsequently, the amount of money needed to simply have a candidacy at any level is driving many good people from running for office to begin with.

It is true, no leader accomplishes everything they set out to do. Oftentimes, other more important issues take precedence.

But doesn’t it feel as if things are lacking from our leadership in the recent past? Part of their lack of accomplishment is due to the rest of us. We bathe in divisive politics. We feed on it like cheap candy. The media loves this, and often creates interesting, false, and misleading headlines to get our attention. Such is nothing new. But how much of these things distract us from the real issues going on — homelessness, housing, the ability of a working man or woman to make more than a living wage in the midst of rising inflation, a perilous border crisis, a runaway deficit, and growing mental health woes?

For electable and principled leaders, the national debt and state and local spending are serious domestic issues. Politicians must work to get our spending under control. A nation which cannot pay its bills is ripe for revolution and takeover. It leaves the nation vulnerable. Balancing budgets needs to be addressed as the equivalent of fighting in wartime.

As people go vote next month, each individual must seek out their chosen principled leaders. President Washington was right and courageous to speak about the dangers of political parties. He knew there could be a point where party affiliation might trump decency. Oh how we have witnessed this in the very recent past.

Voting remains something we all can do and the best example of nonviolent action a citizen of a republic can undertake. The Judeo-Christian scriptures admonish us to pray for our leaders and people in authority, so they remain a defense against evil and to conduct ourselves as good citizens. Such is why we vote.

The end goal is peace. Too often in our recent days, we have forgotten the prayer and accentuated the party. We can do better. Maybe we should work to rethink the order? Above all, vote.