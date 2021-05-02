Column: We cannot stay silent or lose hope in face of child deaths

“It is not supposed to be this way,” said more than one heartbroken family member, neighbor, pastor, police officer, and leader as they heard the news. A child has been shot ... again. We are all saying it, aren’t we?
On April 21, we read that 7-year-old Zakylen Harris was viciously shot in the neck by someone in another car as he innocently sat in the backseat smiling and talking with his 1 and 6-year-old brother.
If you have paid attention to the happenings in our area, you know that Ky-Ky, as his family and friends lovingly referred to him, is one of four children harmed by gun violence in our area in the past two weeks.
The week prior, on April 13, beautiful 7-year-old Gabrielle Jones of Gastonia was shot in the head by her uncle when he fired a gun in the next room. The day before Zakylen was murdered, 8-month-old baby girl Darbie was shot when bullets went through her home in Shelby. Three days after Ky’s death, Elijah Summerow, just a toddler, was shot and killed allegedly by his father in his home in Lenoir.
The obvious question is, why? Why killing? Why is a gun the answer to life’s frustrations? And why, oh why, are our young children dead?
Today, the way we react to what happens on the news or in our everyday lives is often influenced by our background, our politics, or our experiences. But not in this. Not when children are murdered. On this, we are united. Our reactions should be, and are, the same regardless of who we are, where we are, and how we got here. We are sickened. We are saddened. We are speechless.
Maybe we cannot agree on anything else, but we can all agree on this: we should not be burying little boys and girls killed due to violence. It shocks us to the core. We do not have time to catch our breath from the news of one death before the announcement of the loss of another child comes down the wire. These are our babies, too. Their laughter has given us joy, and their tenacity and dreams, have given us hope.
It makes us wonder if there is any GOOD in this world, or even for some, whether there is any GOD in this world.
My friends, I believe the answer is yes, and yes. In fact, to get through this we should try our best to cling to GOOD and GOD.
Grief is hard work from any perspective. Still, even in the abyss of grief we can find strength and healing through the togetherness of the beloved community. It is in the sharing of stories and precious memories that we keep our children’s legacy alive.
We heal when we cross barriers of racial, religious, and cultural lines to pray and uplift one another. By acknowledging special days and anniversaries that our heartbroken brothers and sisters are experiencing, we remind them that they are not walking the grief journey alone. And, as Mr. Rogers always said, we look for the helpers. Pastors, licensed therapists, and professional bereavement counselors at the Center for Grief and Healing at Carolina Caring are also available for support. The bottom line is that we can all do good simply by showing up, in any way and whenever we can for whatever is needed.
We will have difficult days ahead but we cannot stay silent and we cannot lose hope. Otherwise, violence against our children wins and that is a risk I do not think any of us is willing to take.
The Rev. Sandi Hood is the president of the Hickory Area Ministers and director of community relations for Carolina Caring.