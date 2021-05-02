Column: We cannot stay silent or lose hope in face of child deaths

Maybe we cannot agree on anything else, but we can all agree on this: we should not be burying little boys and girls killed due to violence. It shocks us to the core. We do not have time to catch our breath from the news of one death before the announcement of the loss of another child comes down the wire. These are our babies, too. Their laughter has given us joy, and their tenacity and dreams, have given us hope.

It makes us wonder if there is any GOOD in this world, or even for some, whether there is any GOD in this world.

My friends, I believe the answer is yes, and yes. In fact, to get through this we should try our best to cling to GOOD and GOD.

Grief is hard work from any perspective. Still, even in the abyss of grief we can find strength and healing through the togetherness of the beloved community. It is in the sharing of stories and precious memories that we keep our children’s legacy alive.