Column: We are grateful to have peace with God amid the chaos of the world

Tomorrow, Christians worldwide will celebrate the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is not just a holiday where everyone dresses up, hunts eggs, and has a family dinner after church. It is a sacred remembrance of One who chose to sacrifice His life for the sin of the world and provide a bridge for human beings to have a relationship with God.

As a pastor for over 25 years, I struggled at times with the Christmas and Easter messages. It wasn’t easy to find ways to tell those stories with new insight. The hope is to find something fresh to say about His birth at Christmas and His death and resurrection at Easter. Finally, I discovered two verses in the Bible that relieved that pressure. These verses helped me realize that the gospel message is the gospel message, and it is my responsibility to remind people of what Jesus completed for us. The first was in Luke 2:14 (New King James Version) when the angels declared to the shepherds:

“Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!”

The second was Luke 19:38 (New King James Version), when the whole multitudes of disciples were rejoicing during the Triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem:

“Blessed is the King who comes in the name of the Lord! Peace in heaven and glory in the highest!”

These two verses will forever tie in the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus. What I discovered is that Jesus is the only One that can bring peace. The angels declared “on earth peace.” The heavenly hosts spoke about how Jesus brought peace to a chaotic and broken world. This peace from Jesus resonates for all of us at Easter. We live in a world that is changing rapidly with more fears, worries, and anxiety about the future than we knew 20 years ago. However, Jesus came to bring us peace on earth. You can have the peace of God no matter what you are facing today.

Secondly, we see in Luke 19 that earthly beings declare “Peace in heaven.” Wait. The angels from the heavens announced peace on earth, and now the people on earth said peace in heaven. Jesus fulfilled the requirement of sacrifice for the sin of the world. Jesus brought peace to heaven and took the wrath from God that we all deserved. Jesus paid the penalty for us to now have access to God. You and I have peace with God because of what Jesus did on the cross. This is the gospel message.

This is my first Easter in North Carolina. Last fall, my family and I moved here from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. We left a host of family and friends to follow the call of God in our lives. It has been rewarding and challenging at times. However, during all this transition for our family, we chose to lean into Jesus.

This Easter, we are grateful to have peace with God because of the work of Christ and to live in the peace of God amid the chaos of the world. I pray the same for you and your family.

Brad Davis is lead pastor of Living Word Church in Maiden.

