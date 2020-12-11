Column: We are Americans, not enemies but friends

In the spring of 1861, Abraham Lincoln presented himself to the American people. His overall goal was to preserve the union as the Civil War began. The last paragraphs of his First Inaugural speech are quoted often, and there are several precious lines which continue to inform and excite.
Lincoln spoke to both the north and the south concerning the benefits of peace as opposed to war. He reaches out to the people of the nation and ties them, their experiences, and the nation’s, to chords of memory. Furthermore, he attempts to move the country towards higher actions as he encourages citizens to display the "better angels of their nature" in order to swell the chorus of union. In no better way is the president expressing his hope the country will not be split apart by civil war.
In literary form, the "better angels" of our nature almost always refer to actions we take, or don’t take, in an effort to drive the badness of life out of the way. Put another way, we may be acting as a better angel when we fight for the good and defeat the unhealthy natures in our lives. Shakespeare mentions two spirits in one of his plays; a "worser" spirit and one acting as a better angel who is right and fair. "Better angels" are also defined as praiseworthy traits as opposed to the flaws in character which all of us unfortunately carry. The contrasts are simple, the actions often a bit harder to see. One of Lincoln’s goals in his Inaugural is to restore trust. His hope centers around people putting the needs of the country above their own while using their best gifts for the good; reaching above division and finding a way of peace.
Summoning our "better angels" is both a daily and eternal question. Nothing comes easy when we deal with ourselves. Sometimes, Shakespeare’s worser spirit manifests itself, but can be conquered with right actions. Calling our best selves to action is not unhealthy rhetoric, but an admonition to do something. Confronting weaknesses in ourselves can also help us to be divine help for others. We can test and prove where our better angels lie with each decision we make.
The classic tale by Charles Dickens, "A Christmas Carol," is a dark one, but illuminates the effects of the choices people make in life. Scrooge is confronted in one night with the sum of his choices and given an opportunity at redemption: a chance to make things right.
From a psychological perspective, exhibiting better angels involves reaching higher in our daily affairs; although, in the corporate world, it centers on reaching for success and completing some measure of the American Dream. These are noble trajectories. Still, we know Lincoln was speaking to the shared collective identity when speaking about the chords of memory and urging our better angels to come out. Lincoln encouraged citizens to display a proper temperament while also reminding his audience, including us, the nation’s needs cannot be derived from external forces, but can only come from inside us. His address speaks to the civic and the patriotic by reminding everyone of the importance in shared and collective memories.
When President John Kennedy was crafting his inaugural address, he drew on Lincoln’s words. The youngest elected president knew history could help in a time following a close national election. He also knew the speech could help address people skeptical of his leadership abilities. Kennedy spoke about a trumpet summoning the American people again in order to defeat the common tyrannies of man. In this way, he was tugging on Lincoln’s mystic chords. The trumpet of our hopeful and best selves could once again be a guide.
As human beings, we are born inheriting several natures. Some see those natures in the context of good and bad, nature vs. nurture, and good against evil. One does not have to see these things solely through a religious lens. Religion is not a qualifier for someone to exhibit his or her better angels, but it sure helps in understanding the world as we all reach for the right purposes Lincoln and Kennedy speak to.
Lincoln wanted the country to trust him as a leader. Kennedy too. When the nation witnesses a new inaugural next month, Mr. Biden will have the same task of calling a country to action once again. His inauguration will be another chance for a leader to set the table of direction for the American government and its people for the next period of time.
It is his opportunity to connect the nation to the chords of memory and help us summon our best selves for the common purposes at hand.
For, as Lincoln hoped, “We are not enemies, but friends.”
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC & TI. He can be reached at btomberlin50@outlook.com
