Column: We are accepting letters about candidates through Oct. 14

Election Day is less than two months away. On that day, we will elect a president.

We will also be electing the people who set your tax rate (county commissioners), decide how your schools are run (board of education) and represent you in the General Assembly (North Carolina lawmakers) and Congress (United States lawmakers).

I hope you see that this election is more than a referendum on the Republican and Democratic choices for president. People who make decisions that affect your day-to-day life are also on the ballot.

The people in the Hickory Daily Record newsroom are gathering candidate responses to questions we asked. We will use that information to put together a comparison of the local candidates. We hope you will take note of their answers and cast an informed vote.

Letters to the editor

The good folks of Catawba County are letter writers and that makes me happy.

Here are our deadlines with regard to political letters to the editor.

We are now accepting political letters to the editor.

We will start running political letters to the editor no earlier than Sept. 25.