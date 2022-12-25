Column: Was it a Christmas miracle or a tall tale? The setting was Hogan's Mountain in Alexander County

When my brother was collecting large rocks on Hogan’s Mountain to edge his freshly surfaced driveway, he found several with large deep gouges in them.

Much speculation by family and neighbors about the source of the gashes resulted in two theories. One was that the gouges were actually dinosaur tracks. The other theory was formed from a yarn told about Christmas Eve in 1922 by my grandfather and great-uncle. This yarn was always discounted as just an excuse for my grandfather not getting to his home early on that Christmas Eve. I suppose you will have to decide.

The yarn begins at my great-uncle’s barn. It seems that my great-uncle Elisha had enlisted my grandfather John to help him repair a barn door damaged by several oxen. The damage had allowed many farm animals to escape. Fixing the door and rounding up the animals was completed late on Christmas Eve.

As John and Elisha shared Christmas greetings before John returned to his family, an eerie shape spewing green bolts of light barely cleared Barrett’s Mountain and wobbled toward the eastern side of Hogan’s Mountain. Soon after the sighting of the eerie lights, a crash could be heard on top of Hogan’s Mountain near the apple orchard.

John slung his tool bag over his shoulder. He and Elisha made haste toward the top of the mountain to investigate. To their amazement, a red glow was showing in an opening near the orchard. Occasional green bolts of light could be seen in the distance. Elisha looked at John and said, “Do we really want to see what is causing those colored lights?” Since this was 1922 and UFOs were phenomena of the future, John’s curiosity outweighed any fear he might have felt today. Elisha, not to be outdone, followed haltingly as John crept toward the pulsating lights.

Suddenly before their unbelieving eyes, they saw Santa circling a red sleigh attached to nine reindeer. An occasional streak of green light was emitted from the sleigh. After each emission of green light, the lead reindeer’s nose glowed a remarkable bright red. The mixture of the red and green lights, although very festive, added to the surreal nature of the spectacle.

John noted right away that the left runner of the sleigh was broken completely into two parts.

Santa had not yet noticed the arrival of John and Elisha. As Santa circled the sleigh, he kept muttering about a malfunctioning Elfin Antimatter Pulse Energizer and a broken runner on the sleigh. Santa suddenly noticed the arrival of John and Elisha.

John and Elisha were so in awe of the sight of the sleigh and reindeer that they at first could not speak. Santa soon soothed their fears by enlisting their help to make repairs so he could be on his way to deliver toys to all the boys and girls.

Santa’s first question was about the interference with the Elfin Antimatter Pulse Energizer, the sleigh’s engine. He wanted to know if there was a big source of green stones in the area. John had heard the stories about William Hidden and the light green emeralds in eastern Alexander County and told him of the mine location in Hiddenite.

Santa said “Just as I thought! I saw the green glow of several stones as I passed over the Adams Farm and I was afraid that the Elfin engine might get jammed.” (I guess it was a little like Kryptonite and Superman.)

In a flash, he moved to the front of the sleigh, opened a compartment, and adjusted several knobs protruding from the opening. Soon the eerie streaks of green light disappeared. He moved to the back of the sleigh and reached into the multidimensional storage compartment. He pulled out an enormous bag of toys and dropped them on the ground. He again reached in and pulled out an equally big bag of reindeer food pellets.

Elisha was given the job of feeding the reindeer so they would have the energy to engage the Elfin engine. It seems that the Elfin engine only worked well if the reindeer were prancing.

Santa again reached into the multidimensional storage unit and pulled out a variety of spare sleigh parts and harness for the reindeer. He proceeded to unload several more huge bags of toys and several unique glowing boxes. Who knows what else was in the compartment because the inside was definitely bigger than the outside

Unfortunately, there was no spare sleigh runner to be found. Santa slouched down on the seat of the sleigh and began to lament about all the children who would miss toys because he could not land the sleigh and reindeer on the roofs with only one runner.

John, a master woodworker, remembered his bag of tools and two hickory sled runners recently cut to repair a tobacco sled. He rushed to the side of the orchard and returned with one of the runners. Santa immediately brightened and said the hickory runner might just be adaptable to his sleigh. John was soon at work replacing the broken spars and sleigh runner.

Santa returned to the multidimensional storage unit and brought out a clear box enclosing swiftly moving multicolored specks. By the time John had finished the runner repair, Santa had attached a superluminal quasar device. It seems that the chief science elf had developed an experimental device that allowed the sleigh and reindeer to travel faster than the speed of light.

With repairs made, reindeer fed, toys and parts returned to the storage unit, Santa was ready to be on his way knowing that the superluminal quasar device would allow him and the reindeer to make up lost time. Santa gave his thanks to John and Elisha and again asked the name of the mountain where the sleigh’s wreck had occurred. John told him Hogan’s Mountain. Just as he began to say thank you to the residents of Hogan’s Mountain, both the Elfin engine and superluminal quasar device engaged. The only sound he got out before speeding away was the first syllable of Hogan which echoed three times across the valleys below the mountain.

In case you missed that, he said, “Ho Ho Ho.” John and Elisha patted each other on the back and hurried home to see if Santa had visited their homes before his speedy departure.

Merry Christmas to all of you from the Shadow of Hogan’s Mountain!