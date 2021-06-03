Column: Walking above the Earth; White was first American to venture outside his spacecraft

NASA launched White and McDevitt on June 3. Shortly after a successful first orbit of the Earth, White began preparing for his walk outside the capsule. The original plan simply had White standing in the open capsule door and sticking his body outside, but White wanted to go further. As the capsule continued to orbit traveling at 17,000 miles per hour, White began the first EVA (extra vehicular activity) in American history. Tethered to a 23-foot cord, harnessed to an umbilical carrying an oxygen hose and wearing a spacesuit with an American flag patch on it for the very first time, White took historic steps.

“This is the greatest experience. It’s just tremendous,” White said while outside the spacecraft. The kid who always wanted to be in the air was now orbiting Earth at rapid speeds. He was doing what he loved and experiencing the thrill of doing something no other American had ever done. After several minutes, NASA controllers pressed White to return to the capsule. Like a kid in a candy shop, he did not want the experience to end, but he followed their instruction and tethered himself back toward McDevitt and the safety of the capsule. It had been an important 23 minutes. It was the first of many spacewalks to come.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}