Column: Visit to Rex Allen Theater a real eye-opener

I’d noticed an old limo near where I’d parked and figured it had something to do with the events business. Apparently, it’s just another means of family fun. Rex said he wanted to take a bunch of his family members to Hickory for dinner one night. They piled into the limo and commenced making use of its amenities, which used up too much of the vehicle’s battery. When the family was ready to leave the restaurant, the battery was dead and required being jumped off. Obie, never one to miss an opportunity to have fun, hollered out the window to one of the more easily embarrassed members of the family that they’d better hurry up and get on the road before the funeral home realized one of its limos was missing.

Rex invited me to take a ride in a golf cart to the Rex Allen Theater. I was glad he didn’t want to take me in the limo. We left the parking lot in front of the construction office and headed for the theater. I had no idea what to expect as we drove through the woods, following a meandering road. I saw Rex’s house, a pond, signage, and so on, and then, oh my goodness, the forest ended, and we were in landscape paradise.