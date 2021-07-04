Column: Visit to Rex Allen Theater a real eye-opener

When I was at the Hildebran Heritage Museum a few weeks ago, I saw a sign that mentioned Hildebran mysteries and the Rex Allen Theater.
I love mysteries, lore, legends, and the like, and I was curious about the theater. Johnny Childers, who was my museum tour guide that day, told me about Rex Lail, the president of the board that oversees the museum, and his show, “Rex Allen Theater Presents,” on WHKY-TV 14 on Friday nights. Johnny said one of the occasional topics on the show was Bigfoot. Oh, my, I had to talk to Rex.
Last week, I headed for Rex’s business, Lail Builders in Burke County, and I got the treat of the week. Not only was the countryside amazingly beautiful, but Rex had such a heartwarming story about his family, the theater they started, and the topic that so many people are curious about: Bigfoot.
We started by talking about the Rex Allen Theater, which began around the time Rex’s mom, Ruth Ellen Lail, died some 20-plus years ago. Rex is the middle child of eight kids. He said his mom named him after a singing cowboy named Rex Allen. All the Lail siblings are still living except his sister, Wanda Huffman. Naturally, there are lots and lots of family stories and memories among a group that size.
Along about the year 2000, the brothers and sisters wanted to do more than just sit around sharing recollections. They wanted to revive the past by putting on skits, “relive our history or heritage growing up as kids,” said Rex. “We just got together and started doing skits from crazy Christmas songs like ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.’” Rex explained that Ruth Ellen had been a cut-up and that her children had inherited the tendency to have fun with life. “Everybody needs a laugh at Christmas,” Rex pointed out. “Mother was the one who made Christmas happy.”
Rex’s daughter, Lisa Abernethy of George Hildebrand, wrote the scripts, with family members and friends acting them out in Lail Builders’ warehouse. Not all eight siblings chose to participate, but various members of all eight families got on stage. Then one Christmas, a Sunday school class asked to watch the skits. “They laughed and laughed,” said Rex, which spurred the actors on, especially Rex’s brother Obie, “the Jimmy Stewart of the family.” Rex said Obie was particularly good at doing impressions.
Word spread. “This led to 14 years of putting on skits for audiences,” said Rex. “We’d do two shows a night during three weekends in December, with a packed audience — 150 to 200 people.” Free admission.
The popularity of the productions led to the construction of the Rex Allen Theater on the Lail property. The skits moved from the warehouse to the big new building with a stage, lots of room for an audience, and dressing rooms. The family even attached actors’ stars to the walls in the dressing areas. There’s still a star for “Rex” and one that says “Obie” and so on.
The annual shows ended as family members aged. Rex said some of the physical comedy became difficult to execute. So, the theater became a warehouse until a neighbor asked to use it for a wedding, and a new business was born. Rex’s daughter, Hannah Stamey of George Hildebrand, is now a professional event planner, and the theater is the location of weddings, parties, and so on. “It’s used about every weekend,” Rex shared.
I’d noticed an old limo near where I’d parked and figured it had something to do with the events business. Apparently, it’s just another means of family fun. Rex said he wanted to take a bunch of his family members to Hickory for dinner one night. They piled into the limo and commenced making use of its amenities, which used up too much of the vehicle’s battery. When the family was ready to leave the restaurant, the battery was dead and required being jumped off. Obie, never one to miss an opportunity to have fun, hollered out the window to one of the more easily embarrassed members of the family that they’d better hurry up and get on the road before the funeral home realized one of its limos was missing.
Rex invited me to take a ride in a golf cart to the Rex Allen Theater. I was glad he didn’t want to take me in the limo. We left the parking lot in front of the construction office and headed for the theater. I had no idea what to expect as we drove through the woods, following a meandering road. I saw Rex’s house, a pond, signage, and so on, and then, oh my goodness, the forest ended, and we were in landscape paradise.
We drove up a little knoll toward a large building, next to which is a beautiful pavilion. Down the little hill is Rex’s parents’ tiny, very old original house. Nearby is the brick house where Rex and his siblings grew up. Nice, but really small for that many boys and girls. Ruth Ellen truly did have to have a sense of humor to do her mothering in a place where kids must have been on top of each other most of the time. The good news, though, was that the family property then and now is vast. I have the feeling that Ruth Ellen had no problem sending her brood out the door every morning with orders to stay out all day long.
The house, named after Ruth Ellen, is now the bride’s house when there’s a wedding. There are outdoor spaces for the nuptials, including a waterfall area, and there’s the theater, which can be the location of the wedding and the reception or just one or the other. On the day I was there, the place was decorated for an upcoming reception. It was spectacular.
When we left, we ran into Obie. He was in a golf cart. He’d been blackberry picking. I was beginning to think I’d gone to some sort of Burke County heaven.
There’s one thing that detracts from the heavenliness, though, and that’s the belief among many people in and around George Hildebrand that something very hairy and really tall lives in the midst of all that glorious geography. You’re going to have to wait for Part 2 of this story next Sunday, however, to read the details. In the meantime, you might enjoy watching “Rex Allen Theater Presents” at 8 p.m. Friday nights on WHKY-TV. It’s a family thing, just as the original theater was, plus guests, and, from time to time, news about Bigfoot.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.