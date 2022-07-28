Column: Virus knocked me back; grandfather's strength reminded me to fight

I had my first vacation of the summer last week thanks to the COVID-19 virus. It hit the family and laid me low for a few days. Still, there were times to rest and think when my foggy brain gave me a few moments of clarity.

I find it ironic my bout with COVID-19 came not during the school shutdowns, or during a few months of school, but over a summer when I work outside for the most part. Yet, it came. And what do you do? I tried to protect my family and everyone else as much as possible by quarantining and staying in the house.

Waking up one night, an image came to me. I remembered my grandfather, Henry, as a young boy. We have a picture of him with his older brother, James, in their overalls. They are working a field in Guilford County in the early part of the 20th Century. Interviewing him in 1998, he told a story about a pivotal moment in his life. When he was 10 (1919) he contracted typhoid fever. His brother, too. His memory of the time was lying in bed, with his brother in the next bed, both covered in blankets.

Typhoid fever was a pretty common disease in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Typhoid derived from eating or drinking contaminated food or water. One remedy was to send people to bed covered in blankets to sweat out the fever.

A good many people in the Carolinas then used well or river water for consumption. It was not unusual for sewage to leak into these wells or streams, and typhoid could rear its ugly head from time to time. In the late 1800s there was an outbreak of the fever at a school in Greensboro which later became UNC Greensboro. It was later determined the outbreak came from a busted sewer pipe which leached into the groundwater.

The first hospital in Canton, North Carolina came about as a result of increasing typhoid fever cases there before the 1920s. So, it was not unusual for fever to break out in hotspots from time to time. Later, as city governments improved their water and sanitation systems, and coupled with two vaccines, issues with typhoid diminished somewhat.

My grandfather spent a month in bed in 1919. His brother spent six weeks. My grandfather lived. James died. During the interview at age 89, he remembered the moment vividly. I could feel his frustration and helplessness, at having to witness his brother “burn up” from the fever.

At 10, Henry became the man of the house.

He eventually cleaned houses as a way to make money for the family during the Great Depression, worked for the newspaper in Greensboro, and moved into the theater business before being drafted for the second World War.

All along, he developed his character of individualism and self-reliance. He hated the thought of having people do things for him. If he could do it himself, he would. In the midst of his individualism, there was a profound sense of duty. Things had to be accomplished. Work had to get done. And only when he fell off a ladder later in life did he begin to entertain the thought of having people do things for him. I am a part of that legacy.

Why did such a memory come to me in the middle of a wakeful night of COVID-19 sleep? I don’t know, but it did give me hope. In a way, I could hear him speaking to me, saying, “Keep going. Keep struggling. Keep fighting.”

One of the positive results of these typhoid outbursts was often the quick responses of the state and local municipalities. Canton built a hospital. Local agencies pooled their resources. Communities expanded their health departments. Vaccines became available.

Who knows how long COVID and its many variants will be around? How many more boosters and vaccines will be rolled out for public consumption? Later in my life, maybe we will look back on this period and see this mess, like typhoid, nearly destroyed in most places.

The battles against disease will always be with us. These battles cost time, money and energy, and affect families in many ways. They are part of the legacy we have as human beings as we affect the physical landscape, and the landscapes of our own lives.

Waving at my son through a window while wearing a mask gave me some perspective about how hard COVID-19 is and how many families have struggled. Moreover, it has reminded me how hard public health workers and doctors have worked these past few years; knee-deep in all kinds of things.

Thank God we have them.