Column: Victoria's selections were not that Secret

The first thing I notice when I walk in is that no other man is there with a wife. It’s Christmas Eve and we know why most of us are there. One, it’s Christmas Eve and we haven’t gotten anything for the wife, yet. Two — and let’s be honest here — we know we’re not really buying for our spouse; we’re buying for us in the hopes of what may happen as a result. Three, even though we are there buying for our wives — and again, it’s for us — we really don’t want our wives to know we were there. “Um, well, I just happened to be at the All Things Remembered store and I walked out and there was Victoria’s Secret, and I thought, I’ll just see what’s here.”

When one has decided what to buy, the first thing that has to be considered is what size to buy. Now, when I was younger in my married life, I made a conscious decision to make a list of my wife's sizes, favorites, etc. and I kept those in my wallet. There is a reason for this and it is played out best at Victoria’s Secret. Most guys get there and have no clue what size to get. Amateurs! You see them talking to the salesgirl, who has asked them, “Do you know what size you are looking for?” You might as well have asked them, “What year did the Battle of Hastings take place?” or “What is the pH level of Crest toothpaste?” The glazed-over stare is the dead giveaway here. What to do, what to do? One cannot very well say, “She’s about your size, what do you wear?” without risking a significant smack on the cheek. Holding one’s hands in the approximate shape of said body parts and saying, “she’s about this big,” does not help either.