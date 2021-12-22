Column: Victoria's selections were not that Secret

Although I had purchased my wife's Christmas presents, since I was at the mall with her and my son, and we had split up, I decided to make a spontaneous stop at Victoria’s Secret for a little impulse buying.
For most of the 31 years we’ve been married, I’ve made visits to various places for lingerie shopping for her. I hadn’t made that stop this year, mainly because December has been a blur for me. However, I thought, “Why not?” My wife has lost a bunch of weight this year, and so, I decided to see if I could find some congratulatory undies for her from Vicky herself.
Now, the first thing I notice going into a Victoria’s Secret is that this is the major leagues of lingerie. At Walmart, or other such places, buying nether-region wear is purchasing the necessities. The people that go there go to purchase “drawers”, as we used to say growing up. No frills, no worries, just get it and move on. Underwear is thrown about into various piles, smaller sizes in the front, larger in the back, or wherever they’ve been tossed on the floor.
The people that go to Victoria’s Secret are serious about their underwear in the same manner that a chocolate lover goes to Ghirardelli’s, or that a baseball lover goes to Fenway or Wrigley — to get the once in a lifetime experience. Most of us guys put just one thought into our underwear, “Boxers or briefs?” This is a serious place for unmentionables. Separate stacks of cotton, lace, silk, thongs, boy shorts, hipsters, front closed, back closed, low cut, etc., etc., world without end, Amen. Each individual item has its own drawers, sub-drawered by individual sizes.
The first thing I notice when I walk in is that no other man is there with a wife. It’s Christmas Eve and we know why most of us are there. One, it’s Christmas Eve and we haven’t gotten anything for the wife, yet. Two — and let’s be honest here — we know we’re not really buying for our spouse; we’re buying for us in the hopes of what may happen as a result. Three, even though we are there buying for our wives — and again, it’s for us — we really don’t want our wives to know we were there. “Um, well, I just happened to be at the All Things Remembered store and I walked out and there was Victoria’s Secret, and I thought, I’ll just see what’s here.”
When one has decided what to buy, the first thing that has to be considered is what size to buy. Now, when I was younger in my married life, I made a conscious decision to make a list of my wife's sizes, favorites, etc. and I kept those in my wallet. There is a reason for this and it is played out best at Victoria’s Secret. Most guys get there and have no clue what size to get. Amateurs! You see them talking to the salesgirl, who has asked them, “Do you know what size you are looking for?” You might as well have asked them, “What year did the Battle of Hastings take place?” or “What is the pH level of Crest toothpaste?” The glazed-over stare is the dead giveaway here. What to do, what to do? One cannot very well say, “She’s about your size, what do you wear?” without risking a significant smack on the cheek. Holding one’s hands in the approximate shape of said body parts and saying, “she’s about this big,” does not help either.
Another thing I notice is that no man in the store will approach a bra or panties section already occupied by a female. We feel creepy enough without feeling like we will make another strange woman that is not our wife or significant other feel creepy. Nope, we will wait.
Now in a given section, guys will be within a short distance of each other, but no talking. Around the store, we can see two women shopping together holding up a pair of panties and saying things like, “Oh my gosh, that is sooooo cuuuute.” Guys are not having that conversation. In fact, the only eye contact guys make in the store is to get into the checkout line correctly. That eye contact is generally accompanied by a grunt and a head nod to communicate where to stand in line… and then no further eye contact.
When we have picked out our items, it’s funny to watch what guys do with them. This is particularly true with panties; guys will ball all the items and put them between their biceps and torso, or in some place where they are not seen. Now, again, we all know why we’re here, but we’ve suddenly become pretend shoplifters and we slink through the store, hoping no one else will see what we are about to purchase.
However, the secrecy, that is only equivalent to an NSA briefing, is soon thrust open to the world upon reaching the checkout counter. That is when the cashier takes each individually balled up item and waves it around like she is at the start/finish line at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s as if she is singing, “I’ve seen London, I’ve seen France, You’ve bought your wife underpants. They’re sooooo cuuuuute! Look everybody!”
It’s at that point you just want to pay the money and get out. You don’t really hear the amount of the purchase. She could say, “That’ll be $120.71” for the two basic cotton pair of panties and you’ll just nod, pay as quickly as you can and get out. That, in and of itself, could be the “secret” for the success of Victoria’s Secret.
The purchase is complete, yet, there’s one other thing left to negotiate: the little pink Victoria’s Secret bag you’ve received. At that nanosecond, you calculate the quickest route to your car at a speed that shames Google Maps. Of course, that vehicle will be at a distance equivalent to the Bataan Death March, which will seem almost as painful as you traipse through the traffic milling about the various kiosks, Santa and the families awaiting in line, then the 75 food court restaurants, followed by the half-mile trek past the vehicles that await your saunter through the crosswalk, and after taking 23 minutes to find our car, that driver vulturing your parking spot also gets a final look at that cute little pink bag. Whereupon, you nonchalantly flip it into the backseat of the car and get out of the parking lot as quick as you can… and then you have to figure out how to wrap them.
Merry Christmas!
