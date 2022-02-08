Column: Valentines to last a lifetime, and then some

Dad’s grandpa was then a widower and had moved to Canada to live with his daughter’s family during the meager days of the Depression. And it was at their house that he died in 1933.

Other than a handful of photographs, this little valentine is the only tangible thing I have of him. It’s whimsical and clever. Maybe that’s how he was. I like to think so.

If my parents sent valentines to one another, I have never found them. Rather, it’s these sentimentals saved from the tenderest years, have survived when most everything else is lost.

Of course, these vintage cards aren’t my valentines. They don’t represent my memories, but they make me imagine where and when they came from: humble country schoolrooms with pot-bellied stoves and chalk dust, metal lunch pails lined up by the windows frosted by a bitter winter outside. A cache of brightly colored valentines dropped into the middle of February must have been delightful.

I shared these old cards with my 5-year-old granddaughter Violet who especially liked the hollow-eyed girl with the full skirt.

“Is she older than you?” she wanted to know.

Teaching a child about the age of things is never simple.

I’m sure my parents couldn’t imagine that their old valentines would charm their great-granddaughter all these years later, no more than I can imagine what bits of my life will intrigue Violet’s grandchildren.

Tammy Wilson is a writer who lives near Newton. Her latest book is Going Plaid in a Solid Gray World: Collected Columns published by Red Hawk Publications. Contact her at tamra@tamrawilson.com