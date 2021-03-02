Column: Vaccine theories leave me exhausted

After a while, I told the email lady to please stop. I’d signed up to take the shot.

The fact is, she and anyone else over 65 should remember the polio days of the 1950s — the children using crutches and wearing leg braces. I know I do.

I was reared by parents who considered it unacceptable to not take advantage of modern medicine that’s available.

My mother dragged us to the doctor’s office each spring for our polio shots. Yes, this is how we were immunized in the days before sugar cubes in little paper cups. Real shots; real needles. Every year.

My dad was all in with Mom when it came to vaccines against polio or any other childhood disease. Not one to mince words, he had something to say about parents who failed to get their kids vaccinated. Such people ought to have their rear-ends kicked.

When the time came for swine flu shots in 1976, I was in line with my dad and my brother. Refusing the vaccine was never considered.

I learned a valuable lesson from Dad. He contracted malaria while traveling in Mexico. The recurring illness was something he would have surely avoided had there been a preventive readily available.