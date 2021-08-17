Column: US should have resisted Taliban takeover

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Notably, Afghanistan’s education system was revived following the Taliban’s removal from power.

Forty-six thousand schools were opened across the country, with girls constituting 45% of the enrollment in Kabul’s 160 schools. By 2005, more than 5 million Afghan children were in primary and secondary school and tens of thousands more enrolled in higher education than when the Taliban was in power.

Progress in Kabul contrasted with the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of South and North Waziristan along the border with Pakistan where the Taliban consolidated control as war in the area ground to a stalemate.

The Taliban, Rashid noted, “imposed their own laws, banning television, music, and the internet and making prayers and beards mandatory for all males, as they attempted to re-create the Taliban regime that existed in Afghanistan before 9/11.”

And so the rest of the country will likely go now that the Taliban has regained control over Afghanistan. President Biden could have reversed course on the American withdrawal as the Taliban advanced, but he chose not to.

The U.S. and international community should not now idly stand by as the Taliban reinstitutes harshly oppressive measures. It would be an abnegation of moral responsibility.

Without a U.S. presence, it will be more difficult to resist Taliban rule. But we owe it to the Afghan people, who have suffered through more than 40 years of nearly continuous war, to support those who stand in opposition to the reestablishment of the Taliban’s dystopian theocratic regime.

David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.