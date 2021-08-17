Column: US should have resisted Taliban takeover

The Taliban has now entered Kabul and regained control over Afghanistan. This is troubling given the Taliban’s willingness to harbor Al-Qaeda leading into and in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan makes the U.S. less secure. But the takeover is worrying for another reason as well — it will result in the re-institutionalization of severely repressive policies and violations of the basic human rights, freedoms and dignities of the Afghan people, particularly those of Afghanistan’s women.
The Taliban first gained control over Afghanistan in 1996, following war with the Soviet Union in the 1980s and civil war in the early ’90s, remaining in power until being toppled shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks by the United States due to an unwillingness to cooperate with bringing Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden to justice.
Taliban rule in Afghanistan was extremely repressive. The Taliban regime was totalitarian, seeking to control virtually all aspects of life, and theocratic, based on religious principles. During its time in power, the Taliban banned a vast array of activities and simple pleasures deemed as being “unclean” or otherwise contrary to Islam. Steve Coll, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning “Ghost Wars: The Secret History of the CIA, Afghanistan, and Bin Laden, From the Soviet Invasion to September 10, 2001,” lists among banned items: “marbles, cigarettes, dancing, music, singing, homing pigeons, kite-flying, television watching … sorcery, and American-style haircuts,” among other things.
Lawrence Wright, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning “The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11,” lists among banned items: “pork, pig, oil, anything made from human hair, satellite dishes, cinematography, any equipment that produces the joy of music, pool tables, chess, masks, alcohol, tapes, computers, VCRs, televisions, anything that propagates sex and is full of music, wine, lobster, nail polish, firecrackers, statues, sewing catalogs, pictures, Christmas cards… Beatle-ly hair,” and men being clean shaven or having short beards, among other things.
Women were treated especially harshly under Taliban rule. Once in power, the Taliban decreed that women should not leave their residence without being fully covered. Women were no longer permitted to go to school or to work. This decimated the health care industry, civil service and education system.
After the Taliban was removed from power in 2001, though Afghanistan remained mired in conflict, Afghans enjoyed basic liberties and freedoms that had been denied during Taliban rule. Ahmed Rashid, who wrote a definitive account of the Taliban prior to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, described Kabul’s streets during a visit in 2012 as, filled with rubble, but also “thousands of women” who were “laughing, chatting, and pouring out of their homes to walk in the bazaars.” “Boys flew kites,” he noted, and girls “gawked at shops, which poured out music and noise.” Afghans throughout the capital were engaged in “simple pleasures” that had been banned by the Taliban.
Notably, Afghanistan’s education system was revived following the Taliban’s removal from power.
Forty-six thousand schools were opened across the country, with girls constituting 45% of the enrollment in Kabul’s 160 schools. By 2005, more than 5 million Afghan children were in primary and secondary school and tens of thousands more enrolled in higher education than when the Taliban was in power.
Progress in Kabul contrasted with the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of South and North Waziristan along the border with Pakistan where the Taliban consolidated control as war in the area ground to a stalemate.
The Taliban, Rashid noted, “imposed their own laws, banning television, music, and the internet and making prayers and beards mandatory for all males, as they attempted to re-create the Taliban regime that existed in Afghanistan before 9/11.”
And so the rest of the country will likely go now that the Taliban has regained control over Afghanistan. President Biden could have reversed course on the American withdrawal as the Taliban advanced, but he chose not to.
The U.S. and international community should not now idly stand by as the Taliban reinstitutes harshly oppressive measures. It would be an abnegation of moral responsibility.
Without a U.S. presence, it will be more difficult to resist Taliban rule. But we owe it to the Afghan people, who have suffered through more than 40 years of nearly continuous war, to support those who stand in opposition to the reestablishment of the Taliban’s dystopian theocratic regime.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.