Column: Unto us much is given

Christmas is a special time for many reasons to many people. The holiday means different things to each of us.
It is a great time of year. Traditions and nostalgia come home to us as Santa’s sleigh brings gifts. We think of goodwill and cheer. We wonder in hope. We long for people and seek to provide them love. Then, there’s the other side. We play “dirty Santa” and sometimes lose our patience amid shopping. We forget ourselves only to find ourselves again in the hope and promise of a new year.
Some celebrations will still be virtual this year thanks to the shadow of the pandemic, but there will still be joy. There is no arguing there is something magical about this time. The house lights are on display, the smells of wreaths and trees fill the air, and tunes like “Sleigh Ride” and “Oh, Christmas Tree” are in our ears. Some might dress up and go caroling, and there are always concerts to attend and enjoy. Then, there are just the moments we anticipate with family and friends, and maybe a jolt of eggnog or a bite of a favorite casserole or dessert.
For Christians, celebrating the birth of a savior is paramount.
Even with the recent controversies regarding nativity scenes in public spaces and other political peccadillos over the holiday, Christmas remains as celebrated as ever.
Inevitably, many of us might hear the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s “Messiah” at some point. The audiences will stand if physically present for the performance. The tradition supposedly began when the King of England first heard it performed in London. The story is not true but does not take away from the reverence and respect the musical piece commands.
The “Messiah” is an oratorio; meaning a large-scale work for orchestra and voices. Composed in 1741, Handel originally intended the piece to be a musical elegy for Easter telling the story of Jesus’s life in three parts: birth, death, and resurrection. Billed as a sacred oratorio, it was first performed in April of 1742.
One of the most challenging parts to sing is the chorus itself. Handel chooses the words from the Bible’s book of Isaiah, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulder. And his name shall be called wonderful …”
The range of voice needed to sing the chorus is daunting. Passion, exuberance, and especially, breath control, are needed. Yet, to hear it is to feel exultation and joy. Handel perfectly captured the excitement felt by all who knew the story of the birth of Jesus, the wise men seeing the star in the heavens, and the gifts they brought to the young child. The music is thrilling.
Handel, as he was apt to do, donated monies from performances to musicians who were ill or to orphanages. By the 19th century, the Messiah oratorio, particularly the chorus, began to be performed as a Christmas staple.
“For unto us child is born, unto us a son is given.” Even the atheist knows the story even if in a doubting tone. Most religions of the world acknowledge the life of Jesus in some way.
It is the giving which should not be missed in the Christmas story. For a loving God to share his son is the truly greatest gift of all. Handel’s music champions the story, and those words exude the promise many people celebrate each December; a redeemer’s life comes to us with amazing promises for the future. In life and resurrection, a savior lives.
Life has been hard these last few years for all of us in various ways. Many might not feel given to by the experience of the pandemic, the loss of a loved one, the loss of a job, or an unexpected change of career. It seems anxiety and depression have been on the prowl more and more as the pandemic lingers, but hope and normalcy remain.
Christmas is not something which can be completely canceled because the best things about the holiday reside in each of our hearts. Beliefs about sharing goodwill, love, and hope are not simple platitudes we resurrect each year with stories of Rudolph and Frosty, they are ambitions most of us carry all year long.
In many ways, COVID-19 has stripped away our veneers and shown us our true selves. In facing those realities in the mirror, maybe we have been able to see the things which are truly important and dropped the weight of the things which are not.
“For unto us a son is given.” Let us continue to give in the coming year because we have been given much.
