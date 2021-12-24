Column: Unto us much is given

Handel, as he was apt to do, donated monies from performances to musicians who were ill or to orphanages. By the 19th century, the Messiah oratorio, particularly the chorus, began to be performed as a Christmas staple.

“For unto us child is born, unto us a son is given.” Even the atheist knows the story even if in a doubting tone. Most religions of the world acknowledge the life of Jesus in some way.

It is the giving which should not be missed in the Christmas story. For a loving God to share his son is the truly greatest gift of all. Handel’s music champions the story, and those words exude the promise many people celebrate each December; a redeemer’s life comes to us with amazing promises for the future. In life and resurrection, a savior lives.

Life has been hard these last few years for all of us in various ways. Many might not feel given to by the experience of the pandemic, the loss of a loved one, the loss of a job, or an unexpected change of career. It seems anxiety and depression have been on the prowl more and more as the pandemic lingers, but hope and normalcy remain.