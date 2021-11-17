Column: UNC history: A minority view

Last month U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled that UNC-Chapel Hill does not discriminate against white and Asian-American applicants when it factors race in its undergraduate admissions process.

She explained, “While no student can or should be admitted to this University, or any other, based solely on race, because race is so interwoven in every aspect of the lived experience of minority students, to ignore it, reduce its importance and measure it only by statistical models …, misses important context to include obscuring racial barriers and obstacles that have been faced, overcome and are yet to be overcome.”

The possibility that Blacks may be getting preferential treatment in admissions today, would seem amazingly strange to law students Harvey E. Beech, James L. Lassiter, J. Kenneth Lee, Floyd B. McKissick and James R. Walker when in 1951 they enrolled in the law school and became the first Blacks admitted to UNC.

Their struggle for admission is chronicled in a new book, “To Drink from the Well: The Struggle for Racial Equality at the Nation’s Oldest Public University” by Geeta N. Kapur.