Column: U.S.-French tensions have historical roots

France, it is often noted, is the United States’ oldest ally. French support for the colonists was instrumental to the victory over Britain in the Revolutionary War. In the 20th century, France and the United States were aligned during the two world wars and the Cold War. And in more recent times, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, France became an immediate ally of the United States in the War on Terror.
The day after the attacks, Le Monde, a French daily, ran the headline, “We all are Americans” in a show of solidarity, and French President Jacques Chirac was the first head of state to meet with President Bush following 9/11.
Yet along with a history of alignment and cooperation, there has been tension that has run through U.S.-French relations over the years. This was brought to the fore most recently when France reacted in anger to the surprise announcement that the United States had forged an agreement in which the U.S. and Britain would supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. Australia had previously struck an agreement on submarines with France that was abandoned as a result of the new deal, which is formally known as AUKUS. France’s foreign minister said in reaction to the agreement that France had been “stabbed in the back” and president Emmanuel Macron recalled France’s ambassador to the United States.
That such a spat would occur may seem surprising for two countries that have collaborated as much as France and the U.S. have in the past. But almost from the beginning, U.S.-French relations have been complicated, with instances of cooperation at times being followed by periods of contention and discord.
Just after the Revolutionary War, relations deteriorated to the point that war between France and the U.S. became a distinct possibility, reflecting, in part, that the U.S.-France alliance during the war was transactional. France, in aiding the colonists, hoped to weaken Britain, its major power European rival. The colonists aligned with France to increase their chances of defeating the British but were wary of forming a permanent alliance due to fears of being drawn into European conflicts in which direct U.S. interests were not at stake. Short-term collaboration in the Revolutionary War did not lead to the establishment of a deeply-rooted, long-term formal partnership.
France joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) upon its formation. But in 1966, as the United States escalated war in Vietnam, French president Charles de Gaulle withdrew French troops from NATO’s command. More recently, President Emmanuel Macron’s emphasis on European “strategic autonomy” has echoed de Gaulle’s call to establish a French foreign policy independent of American power and influence.
After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, France, like much of the rest of the world, expressed deep sympathy for the United States and aligned with the U.S. in the War on Terror. International goodwill was quickly squandered, however, by the Bush administration, as a result of the shift in focus to Iraq. France, along with Germany (and to a lesser extent Russia), led the major power anti-war opposition. The Bush administration felt ambushed by its European allies. In reaction, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dismissed France and Germany as old Europe, and French fries were renamed “freedom fries” in the U.S. House of Representatives’ cafeteria.
Politically, France and the United States have often been out of sync in recent decades. In the 1980s, U.S. president Ronald Reagan had an ideological ally in Margaret Thatcher in the U.K., both of whom espoused the virtues of free markets and private enterprise. France, in contrast, during the 1980s (and into the early 1990s), was led by Francois Mitterand of the Socialist Party. Donald Trump’s right-wing populist victory in 2016 coincided with the Brexit vote, which was pitched as an effort to take back control of Britain’s borders, paralleling rhetoric from the Trump campaign. The next year, in 2017, again in contrast to the Anglosphere, French voters elected Emmanuel Macron, a centrist and globalist, president.
Along with political differences are significant cultural differences between the United States and France. In 2000, France mandated a 35-hour work week. France has an extensive social welfare system with universal childcare (and higher taxes than in the U.S.). There are more protections for workers, which enhances job security but make it less likely that businesses will hire new workers (because it is more difficult to fire or lay them off during economic downturns). France’s political culture stands in contrast to the United States’ supercharged laissez faire ethos in which there are fewer economic regulations, lower taxes, less generous social welfare provisions, and longer work weeks but lower taxes and typically lower levels of unemployment.
Perceptions of cultural differences between France and the U.S. have been magnified by stereotyping. A stereotypical American view of the French is that they are elitist, overly refined, and effeminate, while a stereotypical French view of Americans is that we are arrogant, uncultured, and brutish. As a proud nation with rich cultural traditions and a history of status and influence in world affairs, France is sensitive to being perceived as a former major power whose status has been reduced to that of a junior ally. French officials likely were not only upset about the nature of the AUKUS agreement but also likely felt slighted that they were left out of the negotiations and decision-making process involving the deal.
Regarding France’s reaction to AUKUS, it might be tempting for America to say, c’est la vie. But that would be a mistake. Despite differences, France has often played a valuable role as a U.S. ally, not only in the Revolutionary War long ago but also more recently in places such as Mali where the United States has been less willing than France to commit troops to prevent the spread of jihadism. U.S.-French relations are at times characterized as a marriage (with the U.S. undoubtedly as the patriarch). Marriages have ups and downs. Let’s hope that the recent spat is nothing more than a bump in the road that results in a re-evaluation of what can be achieved together if we work with France cooperatively despite our differences.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.