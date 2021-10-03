Column: U.S.-French tensions have historical roots

France, it is often noted, is the United States’ oldest ally. French support for the colonists was instrumental to the victory over Britain in the Revolutionary War. In the 20th century, France and the United States were aligned during the two world wars and the Cold War. And in more recent times, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, France became an immediate ally of the United States in the War on Terror.

The day after the attacks, Le Monde, a French daily, ran the headline, “We all are Americans” in a show of solidarity, and French President Jacques Chirac was the first head of state to meet with President Bush following 9/11.

Yet along with a history of alignment and cooperation, there has been tension that has run through U.S.-French relations over the years. This was brought to the fore most recently when France reacted in anger to the surprise announcement that the United States had forged an agreement in which the U.S. and Britain would supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. Australia had previously struck an agreement on submarines with France that was abandoned as a result of the new deal, which is formally known as AUKUS. France’s foreign minister said in reaction to the agreement that France had been “stabbed in the back” and president Emmanuel Macron recalled France’s ambassador to the United States.