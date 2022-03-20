Column: Turnipseed was queen of radio in Hickory

The Lillie Ann Show was the Hickory version of the Dick Clark Show during the 1950s and ’60s on WIRC radio in Hickory.

Living on a hard-scrabble farm during the late 1950s, fall found our school-age family members getting off the bus, changing to their tobacco wax soiled clothes and heading to the cellar to help prepare the family tobacco crop for market. The best part of working in the cellar was listening to the well-liked Lille Ann Turnipseed play the most popular music of the day each weekday at 4 in the afternoon.

She played much country and hillbilly music as well as the scurrilous music of artists such as Elvis, Chubby Checker, and Fats Dominos. Remember, Fats did “Blueberry Hill,” a song originally recorded by Gene Autry. Our grandmother was sure that the music was brainwashing our minds and moving us toward the first step to Hades. After all, she and two of her children had an old-time Christian music program in the 1940s on a competing radio station.

A 1953 article in the Hickory Daily Record stated Lillie Ann arrived in Hickory from the Brushy Mountains of North Carolina to take a job as a hillbilly disc jockey for the WIRC radio program, “Carolina Barn Dance.” Before her time at WIRC, she listened to the hillbilly music every afternoon on her portable radio. In her own words, she said: “This was afore all the electric lines got strung over the mountains like clothes lines for our neighbors. The neighbors shore needed that long clothesline with 19 in the family.” She decided early on that the announcer didn’t half know what he was talking about. He was downright irreverent to the music he was playing and sounded like he wanted to be somewhere else the way he yawned.

One hard-to-take performance by the yawning disc jockey motivated her to write to the manager of WIRC. Putting the stamp on the letter and taking it to the post office was a big step for her. Her action was either anger at what she was hearing or maybe just having the gumption to say she could do better. After receiving a return letter, her response was, “Well, bless my soul, he took me up on my offer to do a better job. I guess he thought I didn’t know anything, but I sure fooled him.” They both were fooled. Months and years passed, and she continued to have fun with what she was doing. Even in the beginning, she didn’t shake out of her shoes with a case of nerves but did say it sure was cold in that air-conditioned studio.

This self-made disc jockey had more than luck on her side. People genuinely liked what they were hearing. A 1953 interview with the Hickory Daily Record revealed her audience sent hundreds of letters from 60 towns in western North Carolina praising her work. Even Mama Hollar was won over because this Brushy Mountain hillbilly had a good heart even if she did play some of that outrageous new music. One letter said it best, “Lillie Ann is like my sister explaining the music, and she is naturally funny when she talks about what the singer might have been thinking or one of her childhood experiences.” With her twangy voice, the tales of all the critters in the Brushy Mountains or the escapades of her 19 next-door neighbors, her style was just what radio listeners enjoyed well into the 1960s.

Personally, her program allowed me to know that I would never be a singer. This was obviously based on my family’s response to my lack of musical prowess as I sang along with Lillie Ann in the tobacco cellar.

Even before The Beatles and Johnny Cash, everyone in our area had their own idol: Lillie Ann Turnipseed, the tune queen from the Brushy Mountains. I know you must be old to remember Lillie Ann, but she was a special woman who had the moxie to say, “I can do that better” and prove she could!

