Column: Turn the chickens (or a pesticide) loose on Armyworms

The past year and a half has been stressful, to say the least, and some say it is a sign of Biblical end-of-times.

A pandemic, floods, murder hornets, a near miss from an asteroid (that one missed us by a mere million miles), hurricanes and now Armyworms.

Our landscape division has been fielding calls about once lush lawns turning brown in a matter of days. So, if you haven’t already heard about them, say hello to our little friend, the Armyworm. They are only 1 to 1½ inches long, varying in color from green to mottled brown to almost black, with a black stripe running down each side and very hungry. These creatures are not new, but this year they have been prolific.

This is not a pest that winters over in our area, so they either march in or are blown in by those nice breezes we were enjoying from a past hurricane. Customers mention seeing a couple of brown patches in their yard, and practically overnight, their beautiful green lawn has become a brown wasteland.

If you wonder if you have them, put a half-ounce of dish detergent in a gallon of water, pour on grass, and see if they come up.