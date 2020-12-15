Column: Trump's loss in comparative context

It may be tempting for some to conclude that Donald Trump was simply unlucky as president. Prior to the pandemic, the economy was in relatively good shape and Trump seemed to be well positioned to be reelected. Then COVID-19 struck. As deaths accumulated, anxiety spread, and unemployment soared, it began to seem less likely that Trump would win in November. Was Trump ushered out of office simply due to having the misfortune of being president at a time when an unforeseen pandemic struck, producing devastating consequences outside of his own control?
Though some might draw such a conclusion, it is at odds with evidence from elsewhere around the world. The pandemic has not universally negatively impacted incumbent politicians’ popularity and electoral fortunes. Instead, approval ratings and reelection prospects have varied, depending, in part, on how effectively the pandemic has been managed.
New Zealand, for example, stands in stark contrast to the United States in its handling of COVID-19 and the attendant political consequences. Prior to the pandemic, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern appeared likely to lose her reelection bid. But when COVID-19 hit, she rose to the occasion, effectively containing the virus’s spread through strict border controls and lockdown policies. In New Zealand’s general election last month, she cruised to victory, with the Labour Party, which she leads, becoming the first political party to win an outright majority in New Zealand’s parliament since a change to the electoral rules in the mid-1990s.
And New Zealand is not alone. Other countries, such as South Korea and Taiwan have been relatively successful in containing the spread of the virus through the implementation of aggressive contract tracing and isolation systems, along with the widespread wearing of masks and other measures, thereby avoiding significant political backlash.
Comparing Trump with other like-minded leaders around the world, such as right-wing populists Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Boris Johnson of Britain, is instructive. President Bolsonaro, like Trump, has made light of the virus, referring to it as a “little flu” and calling on Brazilians to ignore lockdowns imposed by state authorities. In Britain, Prime Minister Johnson was slow to respond to the pandemic in its initial phase even as deaths began to accumulate. Along with the United States, Brazil and Britain have had among the worst death rates from COVID-19 in the world. Trump, Bolsonaro, and Johnson all contracted COVID-19 themselves. Such world leaders stand in stark contrast, again, to New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Adern, who, due to her contrasts with President Trump, was nicknamed the “Anti-Trump” by Vogue magazine.
Not only did Trump fail to provide a national plan to effectively contain the spread of the virus in the United States (deferring instead to state and local officials) — he actively undermined containment efforts, calling on states to “liberate” their residents from lockdowns, questioning or contradicting the expert advice of leading scientists, and undermining efforts to compel mask wearing through his own reluctance to wear a mask, his ridicule, at times, of those who did, and his refusal to endorse mask mandates. Broadly, Trump’s downplaying of the seriousness of the virus, which he told famed journalist Bob Woodward he did deliberately, seeking to avoid “panic,” may have resulted in some not taking necessary precautions to shield themselves from infection.
Presidential fortunes can be negatively affected by external events beyond a president’s own control. But do not be fooled — it was Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic (along with other factors), not the pandemic itself, that sealed his fate.
Dr. David R. Dreyer is an associate professor of political science at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. He teaches courses on international relations and comparative politics.
