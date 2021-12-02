Column: To vaccinate or not to vaccinate

I embrace the COVID-19 vaccine as one of them. Today’s medical technology could have saved my grandmother before her second heart attack took her life nearly 60 years ago. It may be selfish, but as a little girl, I would have been grateful if I could have spent a few more years with her while growing up. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has ripped loved ones from children’s lives, because too many people simply have chosen not to be vaccinated. Even parents have orphaned their own children as a result of this choice. I bet all of the unvaccinated parents would have turned back the clock if science would have enabled it and would have received the vaccine once they realized their dreadful fate. Of course, out of the more than 1 million children, who have been orphaned by COVID worldwide so far, there were many parents in other countries, who never even had the opportunity to receive the vaccine.