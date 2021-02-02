Column: These people want my money

And what about the coin in the envelope window?

To be honest, I hesitate to give money to any cause knowing that my mailbox will be full forevermore. How is it that I give to a cause and they are compelled to remind me that I haven’t given to them this week?

Boys Town popped up in my mailbox a few times recently, no doubt linked to my ongoing support of Children’s Aid Society of New York. Charities have long memories. That group has been on my gift radar since they helped locate a record related to my great-grandmother and her brother, who were helped by the group back in 1860. An annual donation is my way to pay homage to the folks who helped these children ride an orphan train to a new life in the Midwest.

Years ago I made a donation to a humane society in memory of my cousin’s husband’s mother. I have no doubt that the humane society is a worthy cause, but I live 750 miles away and am not compelled to repeat the gift. It took them a while to figure that out.

Nonprofits are short on cash. I like to help when I can. But being bombarded by mailings is a turnoff. If they can afford to waste all that paper and postage, do they need my help?