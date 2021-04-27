Column: There's no taste like home

Another friend from New Jersey was partial to Tasty Kakes, those packaged pastries that originated in Philadelphia. The treats she remembered from childhood were something worth smuggling south — before they were available in stores across Catawba County.

As a college student in Missouri in the 1970s, I remember having orders to bring home Coors beer when I drove to Kansas University one weekend. Coors was not distributed east of Kansas City, thus the clamor for Coors. Now that this beer is available most everywhere, it’s hard to believe that Coors was once the Holy Grail of beers.

Which brings me to the point of scarcity. Products are highly prized when they’re hard to find. Take fiddleheads, for example. It may come as a shock, but wild fern sprouts are considered a delicacy in parts of New England. I was introduced to this fact spending time in Vermont where fiddleheads were available in grocery stores — fresh, canned and pickled. A friend educated me on this, describing fiddleheads as a cross between asparagus and broccoli stems. Um, yummy.

I brought some canned varieties home for the heck of it. I didn’t rush back for more.