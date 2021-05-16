Column: There’s more to English than just English

English is a strange language. It’s a glom of Anglo-Saxon, German, French, even a little bit of Arabic and almost any other language that has been spoken anywhere western Europeans and Americans have made contact.
We don’t have any words originating from Sentinelese, spoken by the last known Neolithic people in existence. Nobody knows one word from their language. Except them, of course. They murder strangers on sight. Just ask Marco Polo.
But if you don’t know something, you probably don’t miss it, so our language rolls merrily along with a hodge-podge of diphthongs and digraphs and other devices that combine letters to make sounds not found in the alphabet, like “ph” in photo instead of “foto.”
A good example is the combination “gh.” It’s silent in the word “though” and “through.” But it’s an “f” in tough and rough. It’s a “g” in ghost.
Such combos may be what led George Bernard Shaw to invent the word “ghoti” or so legend has it. It could have been invented by somebody else and he just took credit for it. Ghoti is pronounced “fish.”
That’s “Gh” as in “tough.” “O” as in “women.” “Ti” as in “attention.” That may seem silly, but the breadth of our alphabetic arrangements is pert’ near limitless.
Foreign influence is why we have “bizarre” and “bazaar.” And Hors d’oeuvres.
A fine example of foreign influence is the Norman effect. Remember, the Normans were Vikings who wrested control of Normandy (Rouen region) from France. So they brought a lot of their Danish language tinged with Gallic across the channel.
Sometimes, we can’t get past the simplest word usage, often because we have more than one word with the same sound, but totally different meanings. And we tend to misspell if we get in a hurry. I am still trying to figure out the significance of why a playoff berth is a big step “towards the future.”
Speaking of toward, I saw the word used three times on TV a few days ago. The first two times, it was spelled correctly. The third time, an “s” was added. That’s incorrect. Same TV station, too. Go figure.
All three were on the moving marquee (not to be confused with a marquis) at the bottom of the screen. Those news notes on TV are more correctly called scrolls, since a marquee is really a roof extension, but the bright rolling info lights on Broadway have long been called marquees.
Mistakes happen, like “Flash Flood Watch Along Guld Coast.” The thing that leaves me flummoxed is that, hours later, the errors are still there.
Our language is complicated by how we stress words in a sentence. Like a news headline I saw the other day: “Neanderthal remains unearthed near Rome.”
Does this mean the Neanderthal is still unearthed because he hasn’t been dug up yet?
Or does it mean what’s left of the Neanderthal after being buried for thousands of years has actually been dug up?
Of course it’s the latter, since nobody would know the Neanderthal hasn’t been unearthed because nobody’s been digging in that spot. Inflection is important in English and most every other language. In many tongues, there may be multiple meanings of the same basic spelling depending on inflection.
It’s also possible to alter the usual intent of a word by inflection, as with a sneering sound added. Such things are usually accompanied by appropriate (or inappropriate) facial expressions.
We’re always adding words, and sometimes they don’t originate from anything. They are simply made up without benefit of a root word and a definition assigned after somebody decides whatever they just mumbled might be a good word. Like “gumption.”
Nobody knows why it was invented, even though it probably came from Great Britain — and most likely Scotland — umpteens of years ago. And gumption is a short form of “rumgumption” and “rumblegumption.”
I have a feeling that “rum” and “rumble” had different connotations when originally connected with “gumption.” I heard “rumgumption” a couple of times when I was a boy, so I asked my grandmother about it. She told me what it meant, but said she didn’t know how it came about.
It doesn’t have anything to do with rum, she told me. I never heard the “rumble” version.
There are some words we use that are considered inappropriate in public that are common speech in other lands because they have different definitions. None of those words will be detailed here. But never, ever trust an American-English pronunciation of a foreign word that is totally unfamiliar, no matter how funny or striking it may seem.
You can be embarrassed or get into big trouble thinking a foreign word is pronounced like a “bad word” in America. Just ask some visitors to Thailand.
English is a strange language, a bubbling melting pot. You can get over the rough spots, though, with a smidgen of gumption and an ounce of thought.
You, too, can amaze your friends with the depth of your insight.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com.