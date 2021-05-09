Column: There is no teacher pay penalty

Are nurse anesthetists overpaid by 74%? Are telemarketers underpaid by 25%? If you accept the standard statistical model used to defend huge and sweeping pay raises for public schoolteachers, then you pretty much have to accept these conclusions, too. They derive from the same set of data.

If you follow education-policy debates, you’ve no doubt heard of the “teacher-pay penalty.” A 2020 study from a union-backed think tank estimated teachers make about 19% less, on average, than do other workers with similar levels of education.

This finding is true as far as it goes — but it doesn’t really go very far, as American Enterprise Institute scholars Andrew Biggs and Jason Richwine demonstrate in a recent study. After all, using variables such as years of education or possession of a bachelor’s degree to adjust salary data is like using an adjustable wrench with a broken thumbscrew. It will turn some big nuts. But if it can’t be tightened, there are tasks it simply cannot accomplish.

Evaluating pay differentials is one of them. The labor market is about specifics, not broad categories. Employers don’t pay “college graduates.” They pay accountants, or musicians, or nurses, or telemarketers. And employers don’t offer standardized wage premiums for “graduate degrees.” Doctors and lawyers get paid more than historians and sociologists.