Column: There is a right to protest for right

The scene: October 1968 at the summer Olympics in Mexico City. The theme of the Olympics was human rights, and the games were called “The Games of Peace.”
That October, two Black U.S. Olympic track and field athletes stood on the awards stand to accept the Gold and Bronze medals for the 200m race. They did not wear shoes to bring up issues of poverty. One wore a black glove on his right hand and held it high in protest. The other raised a left arm with a black- gloved hand. The iconic photograph remains one of the biggest in sports history. It was not the first time an athlete protested for social justice and is certainly not the last. Yet, it was an important Olympic moment. Both athletes were suspended by the U.S. Olympic Committee, but memorialized today in statues and track hall of fames. And largely, Tommy Smith and John Carlos have held to their values since; working for fairness, not only in sports, but also for people affected by poverty, segregation and discrimination.
Last month, Gwen Berry, a Black female hammer thrower at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials, placed third and stood on the awards stand with two white athletes. She turned from the playing of the national anthem, did not place her hand over her heart, and eventually waved a black T-shirt which read “activist athlete.” She claimed to have been tricked by the timing of the playing of the anthem, and said it did not speak for her as a Black athlete and woman. It was not the first time she protested peacefully on the awards platform.
Events like these lead to popular discussions about methods of protest at the Olympic Games. The International Olympic Committee has stated athletes at the upcoming Tokyo games will undergo punishment if they protest on the awards stand. The U.S. Olympic Committee currently supports athletes protesting peacefully.
Whether to allow athletic protests is an important question; however, the larger question comes back to something Ms. Berry said regarding her actions — the anthem did not speak to her because of the mentioning of slavery in the song’s third stanza. Her actions have caused some to ask for her removal from the Olympic team, and such calls are misguided at best.
We live in a country where free expression, even those deemed “repugnant” by some, are allowed. Not only are these mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, but the Supreme Court has made several landmark decisions in regard to this. Sure, certain groups may decide to make rules regarding expression, but they may be wandering down a major rabbit hole with larger negative consequences to follow.
Let’s remember something, if a protest like the one in 1968 or last June were done in some other countries, there would be severe retribution by the governments of those countries towards the athletes. Such is what makes our democratic republic different from other places.
A larger, deeper, and more important question is how can we as a nation come together better as a compassionate country of understanding. We are too quickly offended. Smith and Carlos’s actions in 1968 were vilified then but courageously praised today. Several Black athletes praised Berry for her courage.
Still, the larger tragedy is many Americans, of all ages, colors, and backgrounds, only know the story of the national anthem from the protests concerning it. They have no understanding about the siege of Fort McHenry in Baltimore harbor, the women who sewed two flags for the fort, or who the man was who wrote the poem, and how Congress approved the anthem by 1931. There were freed blacks and slaves who defended the fort and fought for freedom against the British.
The anthem speaks for everyone, even if there are people who do not want it to speak for them. It speaks of an imperfect land precisely because we are imperfect people. A better discussion to be having is how can we all work together to make sure the anthem becomes more real to everyone. Being more civil. Getting involved. Working to be more understanding. Listening. Educating?
We live in a great country where, as Dr. Martin Luther King said, there is a “right to protest for right.” Poverty is a wound on the land which the pandemic has exacerbated. Not providing the opportunity for a proper and respectable education is a wound, too. Still when opportunities are presented, people must make good use of them and not play the victim; exercising the freedoms the flag and the anthem represent. The same attributes a great athlete uses to achieve success are the same anyone can use to better themselves.
It is time we stop worrying about what athletes do on award stands and look more to our own selves. What are we doing to advance the life of the nation and keep this country free?
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. He can be reached at btomberlin50@gmail.com