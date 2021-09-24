Column: There are no rules when it comes to grief

I didn’t want to write a column about grief. I kept telling myself to write about something more upbeat. More humorous. More encouraging. More anything else. But I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I think we’ve all been there. The more you tell yourself not to think about something, the more impossible it becomes to avoid it.
One of my family members lost a dear friend this week. It was unexpected and hard to believe. You don’t expect to lose someone in their mid-40s so suddenly. His recovery from back surgery seemed to have been going well and then overnight, he was gone. He left behind a grieving widow and several children without a father. The tragedy of it all affected me deeply, despite having only met him a couple of times.
I thought initially it was because as a loving wife myself, my spouse passing away suddenly is my worst nightmare. It’s a fear that has increased with age. I have lost family members and friends to cancer and other diseases and, while it is certainly a terrible experience, I was comforted by the fact that we were granted a little time together for everyone to say their goodbyes.
This was different. Extended family on social media commented they had meant to call after his surgery but hadn’t gotten around to it. Friends spoke of outdoor adventures they were hoping to take after he recovered and of holiday gatherings where they were planning to see him. There was an overwhelming amount of pain in things left unsaid.
Having lost a dear friend suddenly to a car accident when I was only 12, I began to realize that was another reason this acquaintance’s sudden passing was affecting me so deeply. I empathized with these folks’ loss so much because it brought back all those memories of my own loss.
Another friend of mine had a similar experience recently. Her parents passed away tragically in a car accident not long after 9/11. The accident occurred just after her son, a Marine, had arrived as one of the first units into Afghanistan. She said the whole of it all was more than she could bear at the time, so she pushed it away as much as possible and carried on. Unexpectedly, something about all the social media posts surrounding the 20th anniversary of 9/11 brought it all back and she spent most of the morning crying.
Grief is an unpredictable thing and it has no time limits. It can come over you at the most unexpected moments, sometimes years or even decades later. And with so many people grieving the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19 in the past 18 months, there seems to be an extraordinary amount of loss and grief in the world. It is important to remember there are no rules for grieving. Everyone grieves differently.
There are some great resources in our community if you are grieving and need support. Carolina Caring (previously Palliative CareCenter & Hospice of Catawba Valley) offers several support groups that are free and open to anyone in the community who is experiencing grief. They also offer periodic workshops on grief and evening walking groups. Details can be found at www.carolinacaring.org/support.
Similar free services are available through Amorem (formerly Burke Hospice and Caldwell Hospice) for anyone who needs help coping with grief. More information can be found at www.amoremsupport.org/services/grief-support.
I can’t say enough good things about hospice providers. Hospice organizations provide far more services than most people realize. The assistance Carolina Caring and Burke Hospice provided to my family in our time of need was priceless. In my experience, hospice employees and volunteers are truly angels on Earth.
If you know someone who is grieving, my family has also found the pamphlets of Barbara Karnes, RN, to be extremely helpful. You can find her “My Friend, I Care: The Grief Experience” for sale on Amazon.com. Buy a copy as a gift. It’s a great way to reach out to someone who is coping with a loss.
As painful as it is, we all know none of us is promised tomorrow. Don’t put off calling your loved ones. Carpe diem — seize the day. And remember whether it’s grief or something else entirely, everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.
Cami Hepler is a lifelong animal lover, year-round sports fan and part-time freelance writer from Hickory.