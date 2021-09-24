Column: There are no rules when it comes to grief

Having lost a dear friend suddenly to a car accident when I was only 12, I began to realize that was another reason this acquaintance’s sudden passing was affecting me so deeply. I empathized with these folks’ loss so much because it brought back all those memories of my own loss.

Another friend of mine had a similar experience recently. Her parents passed away tragically in a car accident not long after 9/11. The accident occurred just after her son, a Marine, had arrived as one of the first units into Afghanistan. She said the whole of it all was more than she could bear at the time, so she pushed it away as much as possible and carried on. Unexpectedly, something about all the social media posts surrounding the 20th anniversary of 9/11 brought it all back and she spent most of the morning crying.

Grief is an unpredictable thing and it has no time limits. It can come over you at the most unexpected moments, sometimes years or even decades later. And with so many people grieving the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19 in the past 18 months, there seems to be an extraordinary amount of loss and grief in the world. It is important to remember there are no rules for grieving. Everyone grieves differently.