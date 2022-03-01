Column: The tale of Crooked-Neck John

It didn’t take long for the neighbors to learn two things about John Kincaid. First, he was a fierce critic of British policy towards the American colonies — a “strong old-line Whig,” one said. And second, Kincaid was a stubborn man.

When the Revolutionary War broke out in 1775, several of his sons went off to fight. John Jr. served under General Thomas Sumter in South Carolina and fought at Kings Mountain. James participated in a 1778 campaign against the British-allied Cherokees and later served during the British siege of Charleston. Robert joined a militia unit combating British-allied Tories in western North Carolina.

As for John Kincaid Sr., he was 65 in 1775, and thus too old to go off to war. Instead, the war came to him.

Likely because of his well-known antipathy to the British, Kincaid was the target of repeated harassment by local Tories. As a large landowner, he was also suspected of possessing significant wealth. One day late in the war, a band of Tories showed up at his door with a demand: give us your money or else. John Kincaid chose the “or else.” So, the Tories tied a noose around Kincaid’s neck and strung him up in his own barn.