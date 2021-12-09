Column: The sweet land of Liberty

While her fear of thunderstorms was evident at an early age, it was cemented a few years later when a tree fell through our roof, breaking five roof trusses, and collapsing the sheetrock ceiling in our living room. It left pieces of sheetrock and about 18 inches of insulation from the attic all over the floor, my husband, and all three dogs, who had been in the living room at the time of the storm. Afterwards, every time there was a rumble of thunder in the distance, Liberty would be on high alert, eyes darting all over the ceiling waiting for it to collapse again. I read up on storm phobias and spoke to vets and trainers, all of whom talked about her experiencing an “irrational fear” of thunderstorms. They probably thought I wasn’t rational either, but I told them clearly that my dog was not irrational at all. If the ceiling had collapsed on you during a thunderstorm, you might have a little PTSD thinking it might happen again also.