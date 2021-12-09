Column: The sweet land of Liberty

The day that all pet owners dread has been approaching my family for some time now. Our beautiful, loving, faithful golden retriever mix doesn’t have a lot of time left with us. In fact, by the time you read this, she may already be gone. The thought of losing her breaks my heart and leaves me with a constant nauseated feeling in the pit of my stomach most days.
Our sweet girl, Liberty, was adopted from the local Humane Society in the spring of 2008. We already had two other dogs at the time, a cocker spaniel and a rat terrier, so we weren’t even truly looking to expand our pack. But my husband had always dreamed of having a golden retriever, so when a very golden-looking puppy just a few months old arrived at the Humane Society, we had to at least go meet her. Of course, we fell in love immediately and committed to bringing her home as soon as she was spayed and ready. She came with the name Liberty, which we thought was unique, so we decided to keep it. It was years later before we learned President Gerald Ford’s golden retriever, Liberty, had served as her namesake.
The day we brought a fluffy Liberty puppy home, she was almost exactly the same size as our cocker spaniel and just a little bigger than our rat terrier. I don’t think she ever realized she had grown larger as she continued to be more comfortable with small dogs her entire life. Dogs her own large size have always been approached with trepidation.
While Liberty enjoys the company of other dogs, she much prefers to receive her attention from humans. When passing neighbors on her twice-daily walks, she will give their dog a momentary sniff, and then sit down politely to await the desired petting from their human companions. Liberty is quite the social butterfly when it comes to people. She’s made friends all over our neighborhood and beyond. She loves nothing more than to go on a good “bye-bye” whether it be to the vet’s office or on vacation. She’s a seasoned car rider, having vacationed in at least five states with us. She was house-trained by six months old and has never, not once, had an accident indoors since, so she is a perfect traveling companion.
Liberty is as close to the perfect dog as I can imagine exists, but she wasn’t always that way. Over her first 18 months, she caused a good amount of destruction around our house, and I wasn’t totally sure she and I were both going to survive her puppy years. My dining room table legs still bear a few of the scars. We installed new linoleum in our kitchen when she was about six months old, a decision that still makes me question my sanity to this day. During a thunderstorm about three weeks later while she was home alone with her canine siblings, Liberty ripped that flooring to shreds. Clawed it away from the door frames, tore it into strips in places, and shredded it into confetti in others. She spent many a day kenneled while we were at work for the next year, and she strongly and loudly voiced her displeasure.
While her fear of thunderstorms was evident at an early age, it was cemented a few years later when a tree fell through our roof, breaking five roof trusses, and collapsing the sheetrock ceiling in our living room. It left pieces of sheetrock and about 18 inches of insulation from the attic all over the floor, my husband, and all three dogs, who had been in the living room at the time of the storm. Afterwards, every time there was a rumble of thunder in the distance, Liberty would be on high alert, eyes darting all over the ceiling waiting for it to collapse again. I read up on storm phobias and spoke to vets and trainers, all of whom talked about her experiencing an “irrational fear” of thunderstorms. They probably thought I wasn’t rational either, but I told them clearly that my dog was not irrational at all. If the ceiling had collapsed on you during a thunderstorm, you might have a little PTSD thinking it might happen again also.
Liberty outgrew her destructive phase by age 2 and we have been blessed with the most loving, sweet, perfect dog ever since. I cannot sing her praises enough. She was diagnosed with an abdominal tumor in May of 2020, and we’ve been living on borrowed time ever since. Earlier this fall, a mast cell tumor added to her health issues which almost certainly will keep her from reaching her 14th birthday in January. Goldens typically have a life expectancy of 10-12 years so she’s already lived far longer than most. We’re grateful for her long life, but still not ready for her to leave us. Our lives have revolved around her for so long, it’s impossible to imagine life without her. Our home truly has been the Sweet Land of Liberty. Of thee I sing.
Cami Hepler is a lifelong animal lover, year-round sports fan, and part-time freelance writer from Hickory.