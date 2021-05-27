Column: The signal for the final rest

The bugle call from which taps evolved began in the time of Napoleon. According to Jari Villanueva, taps historian, Civil War General Daniel Butterfield revised taps from an earlier bugle call that went out of use just prior to the Civil War. He got his brigade bugler, a 22-year-old by the name of Oliver Wilcox Norton, to help him revise that earlier bugle call into those 24 notes that we know today as taps. The tune has become part of our culture because it’s heard so many times. Although primarily used within the military, several local or special variations of the tune are performed, primarily by organizations such as the Boy Scouts of America or American military schools.

The rendering of military funeral honors for an eligible veteran, free of charge, is mandated by law. Many honor guards come from DAV and American Legion groups. The honor detail performs a ceremony that includes the folding and presenting of the American flag to the next of kin and the playing of taps.

When available, a bugler will play taps; however, there are so few buglers available that the military services may choose to use a digital or the fake bugle. It is a horn that looks like a bugle with an insert which is a small MP3 player. When it comes time for taps, the person holding the horn flips a button and then holds the horn up and then out of the bell comes the sound of taps.