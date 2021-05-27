Column: The signal for the final rest

I was named after an uncle who died in a B-24 Liberator crash during World War II. In the mid-1950s, Col. M.B. Howard, from Tennessee, and a fellow B-24 crew member, visited my family to share information about the service life and death of my namesake. This very emotional time included a church service at the cemetery stone recognizing the life and death of my uncle.
Howard spoke eloquently about the bombing raids, the flak from German guns, and losing an engine over the Brenner Pass that preceded the death of my uncle. The presentation was part of a Memorial Day service at our church. The service ended with the playing of taps in the church cemetery. To this day, the playing of taps brings back poignant memories of the service rendered by my uncle.
My uncle was one of 405,399 deaths and 671,846 wounded during World War II. By Memorial Day 2020, at least 1,250,000 people have died fighting for America (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs). Less than 230,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2021. In the next five years, most of this greatest generation will have passed.
For more than a century and a half, the playing of the 24 notes of taps has been the emotional signal for laying a soldier to rest. The bugle call played at military funerals is ingrained in American culture as the music of mourning, but it wasn’t always that way. Taps started out as a military signal for soldiers to turn out the lights and go to bed.
The bugle call from which taps evolved began in the time of Napoleon. According to Jari Villanueva, taps historian, Civil War General Daniel Butterfield revised taps from an earlier bugle call that went out of use just prior to the Civil War. He got his brigade bugler, a 22-year-old by the name of Oliver Wilcox Norton, to help him revise that earlier bugle call into those 24 notes that we know today as taps. The tune has become part of our culture because it’s heard so many times. Although primarily used within the military, several local or special variations of the tune are performed, primarily by organizations such as the Boy Scouts of America or American military schools.
The rendering of military funeral honors for an eligible veteran, free of charge, is mandated by law. Many honor guards come from DAV and American Legion groups. The honor detail performs a ceremony that includes the folding and presenting of the American flag to the next of kin and the playing of taps.
When available, a bugler will play taps; however, there are so few buglers available that the military services may choose to use a digital or the fake bugle. It is a horn that looks like a bugle with an insert which is a small MP3 player. When it comes time for taps, the person holding the horn flips a button and then holds the horn up and then out of the bell comes the sound of taps.
With Memorial Day approaching, we should consider appropriate ways to recognize those who gave it all so that we can enjoy those things that we’re going to enjoy over the Memorial Day weekend. Whether it is going out visiting with the family, going to the beach, and having cookouts, etc., it is important that at some time over the weekend we take some time to reflect on the sacrifices of those who protect our freedom. Some ways you may show your appreciation include:
Volunteer in your community. Take it upon yourself to do something selfless — help an elderly neighbor, pick up trash in a park, share some talent for a veterans’ group, etc. Google Random Acts of Kindness for ideas.
Attend a Memorial Day event virtually.
Have a family barbecue and have a historically-minded member of your family to research information about a family member who served in the military and share their story.
Decorate your home for Memorial Day. Display the Stars and Stripes and if you have a flagpole lower the flag to half mast until noon and then to the top in the afternoon to honor our service heroes.
Listen to a Memorial Day concert on television or online.
Send a Memorial Day care package to someone in the military. Google Operation Gratitude for ideas.
The lyrics of taps provide a great guide for our reflections. It states:
From the lakes, from the hills, from the sky
All is well, safely rest
God is nigh.
Fading light dims the sight
And a star gems the sky, gleaming bright
From afar, drawing near
Falls the night.
Thanks, and praise for our days
Neath the sun, Neath the stars, Neath the sky
As we go, this we know
God is nigh.
Also, let us not forget those veterans who give of their time to perform the military funeral honors for deceased veterans. The sights and sounds of the military rites provides a chilling reminder of the importance of remembering the service rendered sacrifices made by our veterans.
Dr. Warren Hollar is a retired Alexander County School administrator and clinician retiree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.