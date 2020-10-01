Column: The search for our best selves

While some in the media magnify the divisions in the country, the great majority of Americans desire peace and a more equal and fair system for all. Many are voting next month with these goals in mind.
We are a strong country — a great country, and a very benevolent one. Still, it is up to all of us to do something to cure the injustices we see around us.
Our politics are polarized in many places. There are moments when people do not know how to listen to one another. Listening is hard. As an educator, I worry about moments where people cannot talk to one another. If we cannot talk to one another, no concern gets fully addressed. No problem or issue has a chance to improve.
Race is hard. Race and racism has, sadly, always played a part in American politics; largely because for years, political parties have manipulated and cajoled people of different classes and colors to vote a certain way. There has been shameless pandering on both sides of the political aisles. Still, race is hard. Being vulnerable enough to listen to another person’s story and attempting to feel exactly the things they feel, is an important step.
I like how history and literature can help us understand both the past and the present. We can learn from history because human nature does not change very much. There have been times of division before and times of violence and hate. There have been minutes of impasse and moments of justice. We should strive for those moments where the moral and right thing held sway.
When Langston Hughes published his poem, “Theme for English B,” he was writing about the American dream, but also of an American virtually in two worlds. The crux of the poem is a young black boy navigating an English class assignment where he has to tell who he really is. His teacher is white. Writing from the boy's perspective, Hughes acknowledges the story he will write will not be a story relative to the teacher’s background, but from the viewpoint of a single black student. Hughes’s poem explores the racial world of separateness and segregation, but also reminds us life is beautiful.
Published in 1951, Hughes is writing just a few years after President Truman ordered the desegregation of the armed forces and just before the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954 which formally ended school segregation.
The aim of the teacher’s assignment is to write an essay in order to “let the page come out of you.” Hughes acknowledges the assignment as a dialogue between the white teacher and the student. There are lines which resonate as if they were written for us.
At one point the black boys says, “(you are white) yet a part of me, and I am part of you - that’s American,” and “hear you, hear me - we two, you, me, talk on this page.” Hughes concludes the poem by writing, “As I learn from you, I guess you learn from me — although you’re older — and white — and somewhat more free.”
The poem is about a reality of race, but it also speaks to the fact all of us at least have an ambition to rise as far as talent may take us. It is also a reminder of what the abolitionist Theodore Parker once said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
Just like the question the young black man must answer in his essay, what must come out on the pages of our live to make our communities and the world a more peaceful place? This question should haunt us in a good way.
Barriers and lack of understanding will continue to exist if each of us does not strive to do the "something" we can do to engage the things we see around us. We cannot change the color of our skin, but all of us can be brave to work to change our hearts and minds when consciousness dictates.
Individually, we can come to the realization that we are "bigger people" and are capable of coming face to face with our own prejudices. All of us have some even if we say we don’t. To say we don’t is to not answer the question fully.
I believe faith can help a lot and is already helping move racial conversations forward. I believe faith can be a healer. I have seen people come together —holding hands — and finding common ground. I think faith in our fellow men and faith in ourselves is important too.
Hughes was trying to tell us some things then and now. We are a part of one another even if we have shared different experiences. Let’s listen and learn.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC & TI. He can be reached at btomberlin50@outlook.com
