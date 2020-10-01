Column: The search for our best selves

The poem is about a reality of race, but it also speaks to the fact all of us at least have an ambition to rise as far as talent may take us. It is also a reminder of what the abolitionist Theodore Parker once said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Just like the question the young black man must answer in his essay, what must come out on the pages of our live to make our communities and the world a more peaceful place? This question should haunt us in a good way.

Barriers and lack of understanding will continue to exist if each of us does not strive to do the "something" we can do to engage the things we see around us. We cannot change the color of our skin, but all of us can be brave to work to change our hearts and minds when consciousness dictates.

Individually, we can come to the realization that we are "bigger people" and are capable of coming face to face with our own prejudices. All of us have some even if we say we don’t. To say we don’t is to not answer the question fully.

I believe faith can help a lot and is already helping move racial conversations forward. I believe faith can be a healer. I have seen people come together —holding hands — and finding common ground. I think faith in our fellow men and faith in ourselves is important too.

Hughes was trying to tell us some things then and now. We are a part of one another even if we have shared different experiences. Let’s listen and learn.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC & TI. He can be reached at btomberlin50@outlook.com