Column: The resilient boy inside him never went away

While teaching recently about the era of the Great Depression, I was reminded of a struggle my grandfather endured as a young boy. At 10 years old, brought down by typhoid fever, he spent a month in bed. From there, he watched his older brother die from the same fever.

He became the man of the house at 10. Thus, he displayed a certain isolation the rest of his life over the next 79 years. Because he had been on his own since such a young age, he was determined to do things himself. In some cases, he didn’t have a choice. There is no question he had to find a certain resiliency and courage as he navigated family responsibilities; putting other people ‘on his back’ and supporting them.

This habit of work stayed with him. There were very few days when he was not working or volunteering his time somewhere. The work drove him. He was a man on a schedule most days. He displayed a persistence and an ability to keep at it. He absolutely hated people doing things for him. He felt like he needed to do them himself. It was all he knew. Therefore, he was still sawing wood on a ladder well into his 80s. All that stopped when he fell off one day and nearly bit his tongue in two. Still part of his swagger was this constant display of resilience.

Keeping at it and finding resiliency can be things which have been magnified as a result of the pandemic. Getting through things has meant taking on hardship and fighting the virus as in fighting a war. People have chosen different gears to operate with as things change over time. Looking back, we have lived through the moments and found ways to endure.

John “Chuckie” Donohue writes about these qualities in a published memoir. During the Vietnam War, he decided on a whim to leave his New York City neighborhood and travel to Vietnam in order to locate the boys who were serving from his hometown. His goal was to see each one and hand them a beer and say, “Thank You.” He knew it would be a tough journey and an almost impossible task to find each soldier within his window of allowable time, but he traveled anyway. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War” tells the story of a man on a mission forced to make decisions and hard calls in order to get things accomplished. Part travelog and part history, it reminded me of my grandfather’s life, even though he was not Irish in any way.

This week, we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Patrick’s pilgrimage from Irish shepherd slave boy to Christian bishop took time and energy. Driven by the audible voice of God while tending a flock of sheep, he escaped to the sea where he joined mariners headed for Europe. After receiving some education there, he returned home. He began to attack the evils of slavery and the treatment of women and girls.

He built within himself a habit of continual prayer and established bishops throughout much of Ireland. Patrick’s attitude about life is summed up this way: “Every day, I am ready to be murdered, betrayed, and enslaved — whatever may come my way. But I am not afraid of any of these things, because of the promises of heaven.” Like many other lives, he came to a kind of special resiliency.

The first American St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated in Boston in 1737. New York followed in 1762. Irish immigrants built the Erie Canal and the Transcontinental Railroad. Moreover, they built lives in America while escaping famine, war, and civil strife in their home country. They built unique communities like the ones Donohue speaks about in his memoir.

I realize, more and more, the special qualities my grandfather showed me through his work ethic and his passions. I recognize now such things are a part of family legacy and lore. The resilient boy inside him never went away. He was defiant to the last. Giving up was never an option. If something he built fell down, he built it again. There is something to be said for keeping at things.

As we live, we come to understand the power of persistence and resilience can guide us and give us hope. These traits remind us of a place to come home to which is free of fear. There is too much fear in our cultures today. There are times to keep building and working and seeking.

The Irish poet, Seamus Heaney, sums this practice up, “If you have a strong first world and a strong set of relationships, then in some part of you, you are always free; you can walk the world because you know where you belong, you have some place to come back to.”

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com